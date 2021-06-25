GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Sweetwater County will receive more than $13.7 million in back taxes after nearly two years.
Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter said Southland Royalty Company paid the back property taxes at the start of the month following a May court hearing between the company’s attorneys and attorneys representing the county.
Slaughter said payments to various entities were sent this week.
Southland Royalty is an oil and gas company based in Fort Worth, Texas which owns a number of land parcels in the Red Desert. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and failed to pay taxes on its property after the filing.
Initially, Slaughter was told the county could only expect between seven and 10 cents on the dollar for what was owed.
Eventually, a letter from the company stating it would pay the taxes owed is what caused the Delaware-based bankruptcy court hearing the case to make the county one of the priorities as Southland Royalty settled its debts.
The company agreed to pay taxes owed for the second half of 2019, the full 2020 taxes and a portion of the 2021 taxes owed until Southland Royalty completes a sale of its Red Desert properties to Wamsutter E&P this year.
Slaughter said the 2021 taxes were placed in escrow and not included as part of the amount paid to the county.
Slaughter said the county views the taxes as a perpetual lien and require those taxes to be paid.
“Even if someone new takes over, those taxes are due,” he said.