As the Aug. 16 primary draws closer, local voters got to hear from a group of candidates that typically fly under the radar — the unopposed.
A Thursday forum at Albany County Public Library was the last in a series of candidate Q&A’s hosted by the library and presented by the Laramie League of Women Voters.
Moderator Carrie Bennett guided the candidates on topics ranging from elections security to the role of government in the community. Those participating include:
Wyoming Senate District 9: Chris Rothfuss, Democratic incumbent; Diana Seabeck, Republican
Wyoming House District 13: Ken Chestek, Democrat
Albany County Clerk: Susan Reding, Republican; Kayla White, Democrat
HD 13 Republican candidate Wayne Pinch did not attend.
Priorities
All outlined issues important to them if elected in the November general election.
Chestek said his main focus would be protecting the environment. Wyoming is stuck on an economic “boom-and-bust” cycle with the energy industry that could improve if the state were to incorporate more green energy into its portfolio, he said.
Expanding Medicaid, and in turn making health more accessible to Wyomingites, is important, Rothfuss said. He also mentioned that creating universal pre-kindergarten options would help improve early childhood education.
Seabeck said that in addition to expanding mental health services, combating substance abuse and increasing teacher satisfaction, simplifying the state’s budget would be her central focus.
“I think Wyoming’s emphasis so far on big business and corporations is a bit misplaced,” she said. “We need to encourage our small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Each of the legislative candidates agreed that the state’s budget and tax structure should be revisited and improved upon.
Seabeck said it’s important to fix the budget before revisiting the state’s tax structure so that the public could support potential tax changes. While she is not in favor of a personal income tax, Seabeck said big industries should “pay their way” in the state. She also said something should be done to keep property taxes from increasing too much.
Rothfuss said he would support any change to the tax structure that is progressive and equitable. Wyoming is one of the states that taxes the least and that it should be taxing manufacturing and other industries. He said he also would be open to an income-guided property tax structure.
Chestek agreed with Seabeck that the budget now doesn’t make sense and should be simplified. He recommended having a “bigger general pot of money” to allocate from and emphasized the importance of diversifying the state economy.
Role of government
“The purpose of government, in my mind, is to create a level playing field for everybody so they can thrive,” Chestek said.
He explained that he’d been working to get money out of politics. He also believes the government shouldn’t tell people what to do with their bodies and he wants to represent the voices of his constituents.
Seabeck said the government should act as a stabilizing force in society, employing checks and balances to keep things in the “middle lane” working reasonably and predictably.
Rothfuss focused on social contract theory for his answer, noting that people should all be willing to give up some of their individual rights to work for the greater good.
“The government is there when you need it to be there and isn’t when you don’t want it to be,” Rothfuss said of how it should function.
Ideals about the role of government also came into play in a discussion about how much control the Legislature should have over what’s taught in schools.
Rothfuss said lawmakers should follow the ideals of providing high-quality, accessible education without dictating content as outlined in the Wyoming Constitution.
Chestek, who is a law professor, said the Legislature should trust teachers to do their jobs as professionals.
Seabeck said there needs to be more public trust built around education and that the Legislature should encourage schools to teach specific topics rather than telling them not to teach others.
“Our society has become increasingly political — distressingly so,” Seabeck said. “I think the public trust is important.”
Voting systems
Rothfuss and Chestek said they favor an open primary system, while Seabeck said she would not.
“Elections are not supposed to be about clubs and teams, they’re supposed to be about people voting in every election that matters to them,” Rothfuss said.
Chestek said that allowing for unique forms of voting like ranked choice or crossover voting allows people to reach consensus on topics that otherwise would have to be partisan.
Seabeck said the party system is designed so that each should come up with its own candidates.
Albany County clerk
Both Albany County clerk candidates weighed in on the voting systems conversation as well.
Open primaries allow anybody to vote for any candidate, White said, and people have the right to vote any way they want as long as the law allows it.
Reding said she is against crossover voting, adding that if a certain candidate appealed to the opposite party people should switch to that party.
She also mentioned that election machines shouldn’t have any option to connect to the internet and that absentee voting and the use of drop boxes should be limited to only specific situations.
White said drop boxes are under security, and drop boxes and absentee voting can increase voter turnout by adding options for people who may not be able to get to the polls on Election Day.
Even before absentee voting and drop boxes were available, “people got their butts up and went to the polling place,” Reding said.
The candidates were also split on electioneering laws that prohibit people from campaigning in the polling place.
“I think it’s a good thing,” White said of the rule. “I don’t think it’s a place for a candidate to campaign.”
Reding said electioneering isn’t a concern for her and that county clerks should not have to enforce it.