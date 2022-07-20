U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 (2021) Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which has held seven hearings this summer. YouTube/Screen grab via WyoFile
CHEYENNE – U.S. House candidate second quarter campaign finance reports filed last Friday show Republican incumbent Liz Cheney continues to lead in contributions.
She raised close to $2.94 million between April and the end of June, which matched the contributions seen in the last quarter. Overall, the candidate’s principal campaign committee has collected more than $13 million since the beginning of 2021.
Cheney is among the top 10 House incumbents in Congress who have raised the most money this election cycle, according to data from the government transparency group Open Secrets. The candidate who has raised the most is currently Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., who has brought in $42.4 million since last year, and Cheney is ranked No. 9.
Although she is not the largest fundraiser in the nation, she is in first place among her four challengers in the Republican primary on Aug. 16.
Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, follows in contributions. She raised $1.8 million this past quarter, and $3.87 million overall so far this election cycle, according to her most recent report to the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign announced Friday that the amount she raised in the first two weeks of July pushed her over the $4 million mark, and it will appear in the next fundraising report.
The other three Republican candidates have yet to approach the $1 million mark.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, reported collecting $8,578 this quarter. Denton Knapp brought in $3,149, and Robyn Belinskey raised $2,800 between April and June, which is all of her contributions this election cycle.