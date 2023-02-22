U.S. Senator John Barrasso met with some of the staff from Mountain States pressure Service on Monday, Feb. 20. Pictured from left to right are company president John Sorensen, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, safety director Gary Gard and Vice President Chris Prather.
U.S. Senator John Barrasso made a trip to Rock Springs on Monday, Feb. 20, to meet with the president of Mountain States Pressure Service, Josh Sorensen, as well as the vice president Chris Prather and safety director Gary Gard.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
ROCK SPRINGS – U.S. Senator John Barrasso made a trip to Rock Springs on Monday, Feb. 20, to meet with the president of Mountain States Pressure Service, Josh Sorensen, as well as the vice president Chris Prather and safety director Gary Gard.
Barrasso's office was recently able to help the company out with an issue.
“We qualified for the employee retention credit (ERC). We filed for it back in January of 2022,” Sorensen said. “By October, we still hadn’t received the funds yet. We hadn’t even received any correspondence as to whether or if it was under review or anything like that.”
Sorensen said that he wasn’t able to get through to the IRS to talk to someone about it.
“So, I contacted Senator Barrasso’s office, and they were able to get through; the checks ended up coming in pretty quickly after,” he said. “One of them they wanted to audit, which was fine by me. We’ve already passed that audit.
“In fact, they found out that they owe more to us than I had filed for. That was kind of nice.”
Sorensen said that because they knew that they qualified for the ERC as soon as they filed for it, they thought that they would be using the funds to “continue to get out of our hole from Covid.”
“When the checks didn’t come for quite a while, it was a strain. However, we are also grateful. We know that they were helping us out,” Sorensen said.
He added, “The senator’s office was very responsive.”
“The IRS owed them this money,” Barrasso said. “Because of Covid, work had to be shut down in places. So, the government put these programs in place.”
Barrasso said that Sierra Brown, a member of his staff, was able to work with Mountain States Pressure Services in order to get them their money.
“But it took about a year,” Barrasso said.
Sorensen said that everything has come through, except for one check.
“We’re still waiting on one more. They audited us on one of them,” he said. “Although I have to say, that auditor was the nicest and most professional auditor I’ve ever dealt with. She closed our audit today. So, hopefully that last check will come through soon.”
Barrasso said, “That’s the problem. They want to have an army of auditors. They put up, Democrat funded, $80 billion in funding to expand the IRS; to hire all of these agents. Of that funding, $3 billion is supposed to go to help with the help lines. Most of it is to go after people.”
Additionally, Barrasso said that the IRS wants to go after tipping because they think too many waiters and waitresses “aren’t paying their tips.”
“In the House, you know Harriet Hageman was elected, the first bill was to rescind the $80 billion. So, the government accountants said that if that’s done, we’re going to lose the $80 billion that we expected to collect and $140 billion more.
“So, you know that all this money used to hire all of these agents is used to go and shake down people and businesses.”
Sorensen noted how nice it is to be able to get in contact with the senator and how accessible it is.
“I don’t know that people are aware that you can call the senator’s office. I’ve even run into Sen. Barrasso at football games and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s interesting because I think that in other places, there’s not that much access to a U.S. senator.”