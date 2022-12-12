UW campus-walkway

The early afternoon sun filters through tree-lined paths on the University of Wyoming campus as the fall semester draws to a close.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Heading into the 2023 legislative session, University of Wyoming will focus on gaining funding to build its programs and support the employees running them, UW President Ed Seidel told the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Friday.

The request comes during a recovery period for the university after it was hit with budget cuts and inflationary costs the past two years.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus