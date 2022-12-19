LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is powering through inflation and past budget setbacks to continue a range of planned construction projects across campus and the state.
UW made multiple capital construction funding requests to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee this week. The Legislature will make final decisions on whether to grant these requests during its budget session that begins Jan. 10.
One request was for $11.7 million to go toward the renovation of the west stands at War Memorial Stadium.
The project is set to be completed in three phases, according to the project summary. First, construction crews will remove and reconstruct the lower stands, then build amenity spaces and a reconstructed plaza under the stands. The final stage of the project will include the construction of specialty seating, a club space, a renovated press box and updated elevator access.
The university expects the updates to provide more revenue opportunities, along with improving the fan experience and media access.
“The University’s goal is to raise the standard for the football program and better meet the needs of those who utilize the facility from both a fan and operational perspective,” the budget request says.
The $57.5 million project is the top construction priority of the university. While the money for the first two phases of the project has been acquired, the $11.7 million request will go toward the final phase.
UW’s second construction priority is renovating the agricultural research and extension centers, which are located in Laramie, Lingle, Powell and Sheridan.
The university requested $27.1 million for this project, which would supplement the $8.6 million the Legislature allocated during last year’s budget session.
If approved, the university would use this money to replace the Laramie center’s greenhouse, make IT upgrades at each center, replace the animal holding facility at the UW Vet Lab and make improvements to the labs at the Powell center and make equipment upgrades to the Sheridan center, among other projects.
The third request was for $20 million for the construction of new facilities at AMK Ranch, located in Grand Teton National Park.
If approved, the money would be used to complete maintenance and construct a new building that would include dorms, lab space, and kitchen and dining facilities, according to the request. UW has already spent $4.5 million to complete various improvements at the facility.
Gov. Mark Gordon recommended that $10 million be approved for the AMK Ranch project, $15 million be approved for the stadium project, and that the funding request be denied for the research and extension centers.
His recommendations vary from those of the State Construction Department and the State Building Commission, which recommended $12 million and $15 million, respectively, be approved to be divided among all three of these projects.
In addition to the recommended $15 million overall, the State Building Commission suggested that an additional $10 million be approved for the AMK Ranch project.
Inflation has caused a significant impact on the cost of each of the university’s construction projects, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.
School Facilities Division Administrator Valerie Hughes also mentioned this to the Joint Appropriations Committee this week while outlining budget requests for schools across the state.
The state’s economic analysis and construction staff predicted that inflation is impacting building costs by about 30%, she said.
The combination of inflation and high demand on the building industry was a cause of concern for Chairman Dave Kinskey.
“The government just dumped $5 trillion into the economy,” Kinskey said. “We allocated these (American Rescue Plan Act) projects, we were concerned we were going to have a situation of government projects bidding for contractors against government projects and crowding out the private sector. I think we’re there.”
One way to combat this issue is to stagger state construction projects, Construction Department Director Jerry Vincent said.
A large portion of UW’s capital construction conversation happened in executive session, but did focus on inflation and the current stage of various university projects, Vice President for Governmental Affairs Mike Smith told the UW Board of Trustees Wednesday.
“There’s always those on the committee that are skeptical of these efforts, but there’s also a chunk of the committee that’s practical about it and wants to find a way to move forward in getting these projects done,” he said.