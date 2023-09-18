LARAMIE — This week, the University of Wyoming hosted the sixth annual Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon. The five-day event included several activities, including the second year of a “Shark Tank”-like simulation with real prize money, headed by UW’s director for the Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, Steven Lupien.

Blockchain is a technology that is decentralized and used to create crypto databases that secure and protect encrypted information. Lupien explained that his event helps young entrepreneurs and allows Wyomingites to get exposed to the technology.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist with the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

