The Western Wyoming Community Bord of Trustees voted to accept the funds for the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant during the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. Pictured from left to right are Regina Clark, James Jessen and Jenissa Meredith.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community Bord of Trustees voted to accept the funds for the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant during the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The total amount of the grant is $3 million.
The money will be used to “help diversify the economy by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce,” according to the agenda.
For the EDA project, renovations will be made to the already existing facilities as well as constructing new educational spaces in order to support the creation of a health science wing on the main campus of the college.
According to the supporting documents included in the agenda, “The EDA investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds and is expected to help create 1,500 jobs, according to grantee estimates.”
In a press release sent out by the college in January, the grant will be funded under the Assistance to coal Communities (ACC) initiative.
EDA awards funds in order to assist communities that are impacted by the decline in the use of coal.
The college’s expansion is projected to add 10,450 square feet of new space. Additionally, 6,600 square feet of the existing structure that is located on the college’s main campus is projected to be renovated.