CHEYENNE – A woman who worked as the bookkeeper for a local nonprofit theater has been charged in federal court with five counts of wire fraud.
Carrisa J. Dunn-Pollard is accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Inc. of more than $250,000 over about two years, according to documents filed last week in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming. Dunn-Pollard allegedly “diverted the financial assets of the Theatre for her own personal use and falsified financial records to hide her scheme,” the criminal complaint says.
She worked for the theater group part-time and was responsible for keeping financial records, “including paying bills, managing payroll, and submitting financial reports to the (theater’s) Board of Directors,” according to the complaint.
Dunn-Pollard also was formerly employed as an advertising sales representative for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She last worked for the newspaper in July.
Ceara Madson, CLTP’s managing director, told the WTE on Wednesday that the theater is “cooperating fully with the authorities.” Madson declined to comment further. CLTP Board President Sara Serelson also declined to comment when contacted by the WTE.
Dunn-Pollard, when reached by phone Wednesday, said she did not have any comment on the charges. She confirmed the spelling of her first name as “Carrisa,” although it is spelled “Carissa” in court documents.
David Weiss, the assistant federal public defender, was appointed as Dunn-Pollard’s attorney. Weiss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Each count of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Dunn-Pollard was arrested Tuesday and appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne that afternoon, according to court papers. She was read her rights and informed of the charges against her, and was then released on her own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 15 before Rankin in Cheyenne.
The theater approached law enforcement in May about “the suspected theft of at least $255,500” by Dunn-Pollard, according to a probable cause statement by Russell Sparks, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service. Dunn-Pollard had been the bookkeeper for CLTP since May 2016, and was the only person responsible for the theater’s accounting software.
Representatives of the theater reported “multiple unusual transfers of funds” from Sept. 20, 2020, through May 2022 “between the Theater’s bank accounts, as well as multiple transfers out of the Theater’s general funds account to an outside and unknown bank account.”
Sparks determined that the unknown account was a First Interstate Bank account belonging to Dunn-Pollard and her husband, the probable cause statement says.
Between May 23, 2019, and April 27, 2022, 111 “payroll deposits” totaling $278,550 were allegedly made into this account from the theater’s bank account. All were round numbers ranging between $300 and $6,000. Deposits were made two or three days in a row “on several occasions,” according to Sparks.
“I have learned that these ACH ‘payroll deposits’ are routed through the Federal Reserve Bank and, therefore, traveled in interstate commerce,” Sparks wrote.
Theater representatives told law enforcement these deposits weren’t authorized by anyone in the organization or any member of the board of directors.
Between January and May 2022, theater management “on several occasions” asked Dunn-Pollard for access to the theater’s accounting software. They “were met with delay tactics” from Dunn-Pollard, “ranging from out of state travel to (an) inability to gain access to the Theater’s account,” according to Sparks.
She allegedly provided management in May 2022 with a username and password for an account in the theater’s name, but the theater said there was no data on the account from 2018 to May 2022.
The theater gave law enforcement “several years” worth of bank account statements and financial reports, according to the probable cause statement. CLTP suspects Dunn-Pollard “falsified total payroll amounts and balances to the Theater’s bank accounts in an attempt to hide her illegal activities.”
In a “profit and loss” report for July-December 2021, Dunn-Pollard reported $41,051.52 in total wages had been paid out by CLTP to all employees. During the same time period, Dunn-Pollard allegedly deposited $94,500 into her bank account over 28 separate transactions.
Dunn-Pollard’s W2 statement for 2019, given to law enforcement by the theater, reported that she was paid $20,670, but Sparks’ review of her bank account found 54 “payroll deposits” from the theater’s bank account, which totaled $53,819.86, the special agent wrote.
