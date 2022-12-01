Atlas Theatre exterior FILE

The Atlas Theatre building in downtown Cheyenne is shown on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelly Etzel Douglas/courtesy

CHEYENNE – A woman who worked as the bookkeeper for a local nonprofit theater has been charged in federal court with five counts of wire fraud.

Carrisa J. Dunn-Pollard is accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Inc. of more than $250,000 over about two years, according to documents filed last week in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming. Dunn-Pollard allegedly “diverted the financial assets of the Theatre for her own personal use and falsified financial records to hide her scheme,” the criminal complaint says.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus