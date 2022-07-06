WyoGives rescues state’s nonprofit organizations
ROCK SPRINGS – There are over 3,000 nonprofit organizations in Wyoming and in order to provide the service communities need, support from Wyomingites and abroad are needed.
Donors will have the opportunity to contribute to the nonprofit of their choice during the 3rd annual WyoGives Day on July 13th.
According to Melinda Bass, YWCA of Sweetwater County director, WyoGives is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event. It’s purpose is to bring Wyoming together as one community to raise money and awareness for the state’s nonprofits.
Bass said that donations made online on July 13th have a strong possibility for a dollar-for-dollar match from the Hughes Charitable Foundation.
Based on their website, the Hughes Charitable Foundation is a Wyoming organization that supports organizations that are directly helping those across the state and region who need it most.
Bass mentioned that 11 Sweetwater County nonprofits are participating:
Choose to help one or as many as you’d like.
- Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County
- Climb Wyoming
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- Golden Hour Senior Center
- Memorial Hospital Foundation
- Ray Lovato Recycling Center
- United Way of Southwest Wyoming
- Western Wyoming Family Planning
- Western Wyoming Foundation
- Young at Heart Community Center
- YWCA of Sweetwater County.
Contributions are taken online and for one day only. Donors can go to www.wyogives.org and type in the organization or do a search by an issue that is important to them.
“If you’d like to help those who were victims of domestic violence, you’d find it under YWCA,” she explained.
After finding the desired nonprofit, the donor can click on the “Donate” button and enter the credit card information.
“This is a great opportunity for nonprofits to raise funds to support their mission,” Bass pointed out. “Since the Hughes Charitable Foundation will match up to $1,000,000 in donations. For instance, your $1 will actually become $2. If the YWCA receives a total of $3,500, we actually get $7,000 because of that match.
“Donations of any size or amount are welcome and every donation is important.”
Additionally, if the donor sends a contribution by 3:07 a.m. or 3:07 p.m. to nonprofit organizations, those organizations will receive $307 more, Bass revealed.
“The nonprofits in Sweetwater County have joined together in a big collaboration to help promote the event,” she explained. “YWCA is part of a group of 11 nonprofits working together to promote the great work they do in Sweetwater County.”
Bass hopes people outside of Sweetwater County will recognize the YWCA.
“Maybe they’ll consider following us on Facebook, maybe they’ll check out their website,” she said. “Most importantly, maybe they’ll get more involved.”
Bass noted that more people are realizing that nonprofits have been struggling lately.
“Some of these folks, especially after the pandemic, realize that they can do something,” she said. “They may be saying, ‘I was very lucky. I didn’t lose a job. I didn’t get hurt. I didn’t lose a family member. I came out of 2020.’
“And for that, they’re grateful and are willing to support others that have helped people through the past two years. They gained a new appreciation for the services these organizations offer.”