CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Education Association announced Thursday morning it has filed suit against the state for failing to fund education adequately.

It was filed in Laramie County District Court, and as of Thursday evening, it was unclear whether school districts will join as plaintiffs. Laramie County School District 1 trustees passed a resolution Monday night agreeing to consider authorizing legal action against the state to ensure funding, but officials didn’t confirm whether they plan to follow through.

