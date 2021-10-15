Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies handing out food in Rock Springs on Saturday By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo of Wyoming Food Bank Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is bringing its big truck of food to Rock Springs on Saturday to hand out to those in need.The drive-up mobile pantry will be located at White Mountain Mall just behind the Star Stadium Theater and the distribution will begin at 1 p.m.The entrance to the distribution is off Dewar Drive behind Petco. There are no qualifications, membership fee or eligibility to compete. Food is distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and is on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure there is enough space in the vehicle to receive a bundle of food. For more information, call White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1285. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Commerce White Mountain Mall Wyoming Food Bank Pantry Distribution Membership Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Standoff over face mask results in lockdown at LHS West puts ‘West Ranch’ up for sale County officials address development concerns in Cheyenne Wyoming hospitals report critical staffing shortages College districts to start separation talks Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists