ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is bringing its big truck of food to Rock Springs on Saturday to hand out to those in need.

The drive-up mobile pantry will be located at White Mountain Mall just behind the Star Stadium Theater and the distribution will begin at 1 p.m.

The entrance to the distribution is off Dewar Drive behind Petco. 

There are no qualifications, membership fee or eligibility to compete. Food is distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and is on a first come, first serve basis. 

Be sure there is enough space in the vehicle to receive a bundle of food. 

For more information, call White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1285.

