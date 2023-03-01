WASHINGTON — On Monday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of four additional state plans for up to $353.4 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

A news release from the White House said that Wyoming, approved for up to $58.4 million, will operate two equity/venture capital programs. The funds program, allocated $23.4 million, will provide limited partnership investments in Wyoming-based seed/early-stage venture capital funds. The direct program, allocated $35 million, will provide equity co-investments in Series A or growth stage technology companies in the state. Both programs will provide access for venture capital investments for in-state entrepreneurs.

