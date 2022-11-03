Inflation in Wyoming

Inflation rose in Wyoming over the past year at its highest rate since 1981, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division report issued Monday. Screenshot taken Tuesday.

CASPER – Inflation has risen in Wyoming at its highest rate since 1981, driven by soaring transportation and food costs, a new state report shows.

Inflation jumped 10.1% between June 2021 and this June, reported the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division on Monday.

