CASPER – Inflation has risen in Wyoming at its highest rate since 1981, driven by soaring transportation and food costs, a new state report shows.
Inflation jumped 10.1% between June 2021 and this June, reported the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division on Monday.
The U.S. inflation rate grew by 9.1% over the same 12-month period. This has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Experts expect more rate hikes ahead, perhaps even this week.
“Everyone in the U.S. is experiencing higher prices,” said Amy Bittner, the Economic Analysis Division’s principal economist. “I think our Wyoming information is reflecting that.”
Wyoming’s inflation rate has been steadily rising since 2021. It hit 7.7% in June 2021 and 9.3% in December.
Transportation costs experienced the biggest increase in Wyoming, jumping 16.4% over the 12 months that ended in June. Gas prices spiked earlier this year due to the Russian war in Ukraine and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas prices have declined since peaking in June.
Food costs jumped 15.6% in Wyoming, followed by housing costs at 8.6%. The cost of recreation and personal care grew by 5.6%, while medical and apparel grew by 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
The jump in inflation was felt nearly uniformly across Wyoming. With the exception of the northwest, regional inflation rates were all between 10% and 10.5%.
“Everybody, sadly, is in the same boat,” Bittner said. “We’re all experiencing high inflation, high consumer prices.”