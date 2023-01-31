CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature kicked off the first week it will work through the 2023-24 supplemental budget on Monday.

Since the state operates on a two-year budgeting process, this is an update halfway through the biennium to address unexpected costs, inflationary concerns and agency requests. The biennial budget is debated in even years, whereas the supplemental budget is under consideration in odd-numbered years.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus