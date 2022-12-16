Gov. Mark Gordon presents to the Appropriations Committee

Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations.

Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the 2022 budget session ARPA bill, and the remaining $31.8 million be used for new programs, such as family resource centers and unmet housing needs.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus