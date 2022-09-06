Cheyenne Botanic Gardens staff changes

Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was announced Thursday: Director Tina Worthman “is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska.” And Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy “is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there.”

Wyoming national forests receive federal money for improvements

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service has projects in Wyoming that are being funded as part of $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve water quality, roads, trails and fish habitat, it was announced via email this past week.

