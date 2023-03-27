LCSD1 logo

A Laramie County School District 1 logo, from a Monday news release.

CHEYENNE — For the first time in a decade, schools across Wyoming will see a fully sustained external cost adjustment to meet increased operational costs, as recommended by the state’s labor market economist.

“This is one of the areas that it is exciting to really report,” Jed Cicarelli, chief financial officer for Laramie County School District 1, told trustees during a legislative update to the board on Monday.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga.

