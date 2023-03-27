CHEYENNE — For the first time in a decade, schools across Wyoming will see a fully sustained external cost adjustment to meet increased operational costs, as recommended by the state’s labor market economist.
“This is one of the areas that it is exciting to really report,” Jed Cicarelli, chief financial officer for Laramie County School District 1, told trustees during a legislative update to the board on Monday.
The ECA was included in House Bill 1, “General government appropriations,” and will represent an estimated total fiscal impact of around $8 million for LCSD1. The external cost adjustment to the education resource block grant model, effective for school year 2023-24, will be approximately 4.3% for professional labor, 5.4% for non-professional labor, 19.5% for educational materials and 39% for energy.
“I would be remiss not to mention that there are other factors that will erode some of that ground we’ve made through the ECA adjustment, but this is an important aspect as we work toward the budget development for the upcoming year,” Cicarelli told trustees.
Also contained within the supplemental budget bill is an additional $120.3 million for K-12 capital construction, with $20.3 million for previously approved projects. Five million dollars will go to school district consultant and administration costs, and $95 million to “other capital construction projects, subject to statewide facility assessments,” according to Cicarelli.
HB 1 also appropriates an additional $9 million for major maintenance projects across the state.
“This is a bit unique, a little bit different from what they have done in the past, when (the state) allocated for (capital construction) projects across the state of Wyoming,” Cicarelli said. “These (allocations) are not specific to Laramie County School District 1.”
Trustee Brittany Ashby asked who will decide where the $95 million is spent.
“Does (the) School Facilities (Commission) get to decide?” she asked.
Cicarelli said the state is doing an “all school buildings” assessment across Wyoming. That, he said, will be a primary driver in determining where those funds are allocated, but the ultimate decision will be with the State Construction Department and the Select Committee on School Facilities.
“It remains to be determined as to how they will be applied, and to what school districts and when, but … we are hopeful that some of those funds will be designated to Laramie County School District 1,” he said.
In an update on the district’s current revenue picture, he said that FY 2022-23 general fund revenue is $209.6 million, with 33% made up of local revenue, 9% in county revenue, 58% in state revenue and 0.01% in “other” revenue.
“This is slightly above what we budgeted for, or projected, when we developed the current year budget. There is about a $4.3 million increase, and most of that is in increases in local and county (funding),” Cicarelli said.
The district did see a “significant decrease” from what it budgeted in areas like state funding, and to a certain degree, federal revenue, he said. Local revenue is up mainly due to investment earnings, he explained.
“As we came out of the pandemic with really, what were some of the lowest interest rates we’ve ever seen, conversely, that meant that our investment earnings as a school district were significantly lower,” Cicarelli said. “As the feds have increased that borrowing rate, we have seen a dramatic escalation in the returns that we have in our portfolio.
“Just to give you an idea, last year at this time, we were expecting $161,000 in interest earnings. We should surpass the million-dollar mark (this year),” Cicarelli said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga.