ywca playground

The YWCA of Sweetwater County celebrated the dedication of their on-site playground recently with the community.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

ROCK SPRINGS -- YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming works to advance the common good by focusing on education, health and basic needs. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.

