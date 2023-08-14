GILLETTE — When it’s all said and done, Campbell County will pay more than $2.5 million in settlements to two companies after two years of litigation over a county resolution.
The money will be paid by the county’s insurance company, but it’s too early to tell how this will affect the county’s rates going forward.
At an emergency meeting on Aug. 2, the county had agreed to settle with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000. After that meeting, Commission Chair Colleen Faber said earlier in August that a settlement amount with Wyoming Downs was still being worked out.
But Traci Lacock, general counsel for Wyoming Downs, said that Wyoming Downs reached a settlement at the same mediation as Wyoming Horse Racing.
In an email to the News Record this week, Lacock wrote that while settlement documents had not been drafted yet, she could confirm that the amount of Wyoming Downs’ settlement was $1.85 million.
This, combined with the $800,000 settlement with Wyoming Horse Racing, brings the total settlement to $2.65 million.
This mediation took place on Aug. 2 in Cheyenne between Campbell County, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs. It was this meeting where the commissioners called an emergency meeting.
Commissioner Jim Ford said this meeting “didn’t need to be an emergency meeting,” because the county’s outside legal counsel had known about this mediation weeks in advance.
“They had asked that only Colleen be in attendance, and our county attorney’s office did explicitly ask the question … about whether we needed to have a quorum there to make decisions,” he said.
Ford said the legal counsel said that there did not need to be a quorum of commissioners at the mediation.
But the day of the mediation, the mediator “was not at all happy about that, he didn’t want to waste the time of mediation if we couldn’t take formal official action,” Ford said, so the emergency meeting was called.
At the end of that emergency meeting, the commissioners voted 2-0 to settle with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000 and deferred settlement authority for Wyoming Downs to Intact Insurance, up to the limit allowed by the county’s insurance policy.
The commissioners are scheduled to finalize the settlement at their regular meeting Tuesday. All of the money will be paid by Intact Insurance, the county’s insurance carrier at the time of the resolution.
In April 2021, the commission passed a resolution that gave the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.
No specific company was named in the resolution, but 307 Horse Racing had signed an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing. When the resolution passed, 307 Horse Racing became the only operator that could provide off-track betting in Campbell County.
Through June 30, the county had spent more than $215,000 on legal fees in this case.
Insurance payments
Campbell County HR Director Brandy Elder said it’s too early to tell how this will affect the county’s insurance rates going forward.
“As far as potential increases to our rates, we have no idea, because like with your own personal insurance, it’s not going to be based on one particular claim,” Elder said.
The county switched insurance carriers on July 1, 2021. Because Intact Insurance was the carrier at the time the resolution was passed, it will be paying the settlements.
Elder said the county has a $25,000 deductible per claim, which it already has paid, thanks to attorney’s fees.
The county pays more than $1 million each year for building and property insurance, Elder said. This current fiscal year, the county’s paying $1.26 million. It fluctuates between 3% and 5% from year to year.
This insurance covers professional liability, as well as every county property, Elder said.
Ford abstained from voting on the settlement in the emergency meeting, but he voted on it at the special meeting that took place two days later.
“It took two votes to approve the action in our open portion of that emergency meeting. My vote wasn’t required to move forward,” he said.
Faber and Commissioner Del Shelstad are the only current commissioners who were on the board when the resolution was passed.
“It was appropriate that the commissioners sitting on the prior cycle carry that decision from beginning to end,” Ford said. “Those commissioners’ voices got us into that room, I was happy enough that their voices got us out of that room.”
He added that after the emergency meeting and before the special meeting, he and the other commissioners were able to get up to speed on everything in order to make an informed decision.
“I am not an expert in the law, neither are the rest of my board members,” he said. “It’s imperative that we follow the advice of our county attorney.”
In the weeks leading up to the resolution’s passing, then-County Attorney Mitch Damsky recommended the commissioners not pass the resolution until more work had been done to get all of the horse racing operators together to arrive at a solution that all of them could live with, according to emails reviewed by the News Record through a public records request.
On April 7, 2021, Damsky wrote to the commissioners, saying, “I suggest patience and that we have a hands off approach right now to see if they (the operators) can reach mutually beneficial terms.”
A meeting with Wyoming Downs, 307 Horse Racing and Wyoming Horse Racing had been scheduled for April 26.
On April 9, Faber wrote to the county attorney’s office, saying she wanted to get the resolution on the April 20 agenda “so we could move on from this.”
“It doesn’t appear that the participants are very willing, and I was thinking we are just forcing a known outcome,” she wrote, adding that she believed the commissioners “need to pass this resolution” regardless of how the meeting with the operators turned out.
Ford added that the “irony is not lost on me” that the county had to rush for an emergency meeting to solve an issue that “was caused by an earlier rushed decision.”
In 2021, Faber asked if it was possible to move the meeting ahead to take place before the April 20 meeting. It did not happen, and it took place six days after the commissioners’ meeting.
The agenda was posted online less than 24 hours before the start of the meeting. Wyoming Downs was not able to have anyone representing it attend the meeting.
