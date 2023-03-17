Laramie Foster Closet

Laramie Foster Closet is located in the Laramie Plains Civic Center and offers climate-appropriate clothing to youth and students of all ages, including teens in local schools and infants in foster care.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

Before the Laramie Foster Closet started its Cody’s Closet program, providing in-house items like shoes, socks and underwear at local schools, school staff would often purchase necessary items themselves for students in need.

Today, Alan Vazqueztell, founder and director of daily operations for Laramie Foster Closet, said his organization takes specific requests from local schools and also provides standard items to schools across Albany County School District 1.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus