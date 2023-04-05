The LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System is the Air Force's replacement for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system after over 50 years of service. It is also the ground-based portion of the defensive network known as the nuclear triad, which provides nuclear missile defense from ground, sea and air.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Air Force has prepared a Final Environmental Impact Statement that analyzes the potential environmental consequences associated with the proposal to deploy the Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile weapon system, formerly the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, and decommissioning and disposal of the aging Minuteman III ICBM weapon system.
Construction and operational activities would take place on-base and in the missile fields at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota. Additional construction, maintenance, training, storage, testing, support, decommissioning and disposal actions would occur at Hill AFB, Utah; the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah; Camp Guernsey, Wyoming; and Camp Navajo, Arizona.
The deployment of the Sentinel system would begin in 2023 at F.E. Warren AFB and be implemented at Malmstrom AFB and Minot AFB over the next 15 years. The proposed action would not include generating or disposing of nuclear material, and the number of land-based nuclear missiles would remain unchanged.