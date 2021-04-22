CHEYENNE – Robert Slaughter and Preserve Historic Wyoming have breathed new life into the historic Bell Building downtown, with the help of Environmental Protection Agency funds that were used to clear asbestos and lead paint.
The remediation project, completed late last year, marks a positive step in both the revitalization of blighted buildings downtown and Slaughter’s ultimate plan of building out luxury residential apartments at 1605 Central Ave.
It was made possible by a partnership between the city of Cheyenne and the EPA’s Brownfields revolving loan program, which provides funding for abatement of buildings filled with hazardous materials and often helps restore historic structures.
“Without the vision of Preserve Historic Wyoming, and also without the EPA resources that were used, I think it’s safe to say that (the project) probably wouldn’t have happened,” EPA project manager Ted Lanzano said.
“It’s just too much. When you have an environmental cleanup that’s going to cost, in the case of the Bell Building, over $400,000, the math doesn’t work for a private investor to take that out on their own.”
Slaughter struck the same tone in a news release announcing the project’s completion, saying, “The City of Cheyenne Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund grant allowed us to save this beautiful old building – something that would have been all but impossible otherwise.”
In total, the EPA provided about $408,000 through the Cheyenne Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Committee. According to Lanzano, Cheyenne received its first Brownfields grant about a decade ago, and since then, the EPA has funneled more than $2 million into city planning, environmental assessment and cleanup funds.
Over that time, he said both the city and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality have proved themselves dedicated partners with the Brownfields program.
“While virtually every community around the state of Wyoming and around the country has Brownfields sites, not every community has leaders with a vision and a drive to revitalize them,” Lanzano said. “I think that’s what makes Cheyenne unique.”
The Bell Building was built in 1913, seven years before the Lincolnway Highway was paved. It was home to Plains Automobile, which sold Buicks that were displayed in the show windows throughout. As Slaughter previously told the WTE, “The building is built like a battleship.”
A number of old buildings in Cheyenne have the same sturdy bones, but they’re not easy to renovate.
“Modernizing historic buildings can be exceptionally challenging. Having tools like the Revolving Loan Fund can make the lift possible,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in the news release. “This project should be a catalyst for future downtown development.”
In the new apartments, Slaughter previously said they’ll work to keep all the historic fixtures that have withstood renovations and tenant changes for more than a century.