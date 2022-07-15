CHEYENNE – The historic buildings of Cheyenne need more than just a facelift.
So Haylee Chenchar, managing director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, restructured the Facade Improvement Program, which provided downtown businesses with grants toward exterior renovation, into something more pressing.
As of July 1, downtown property owners can now apply to be considered for a Building Improvement Grant and Storefront Enhancement Grant, for which the DDA has allocated $275,000 to go toward the renovation of local downtown properties.
Many historic buildings in downtown Cheyenne are in need of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as new plumbing and proper electric wiring. For this reason, the BIG Program comes at a critical time for the city’s development.
Prior to the initiative, Chenchar said there had never been a grant that aided downtown property owners in improving foundational issues within their buildings.
For Chenchar and the rest of the DDA, these changes must be made as a matter of bolstering civic pride.
“It’s not sexy, and it’s not cool, but it’s important,” Chenchar said. “These are things that bring buildings up to code, which is a pretty big and costly problem, especially in downtown Cheyenne. We have incredible bones, but not really anything that is up to code or that meets modern building requirements.”
The BIG Program has been in development since the beginning of the year. And it’s something that Chenchar has pursued since last fall.
It was developed based on feedback the DDA received from downtown property owners and managers. While businesses have utilized the Facade Improvement Program, many stressed their need for serious renovations.
“I would have meetings with these private developers downtown, and the property owners would say, ‘Hey, these two grant programs are really great, but we don’t need exterior (renovations),’” Chenchar said. “‘This is not the point that our project and our development work is in right now.’”
These new grant programs allow for applicants to receive a better variety of financial aid, as well as streamlining the application process. The maximum amount that an applicant can receive from the new program is $50,000, which can only fund up to 30% of a project’s total eligible capital improvement costs.
The Storefront Enhancement Grant will serve a fairly similar purpose to the former Facade Improvement Program. It will financially support property owners looking to make exterior renovations to their space.
The maximum amount that an applicant can receive from the Storefront Improvement Grant is $10,000, or up to 50% of eligible exterior improvement project costs.
Chenchar said she hopes that this grant will respond to the needs of local property managers, and that the city will begin to see a steady decrease in the number of empty storefronts that plague downtown Cheyenne.
Tyler Garrett, owner of 1505 Carey Ave., will be applying for the grant for a newly acquired property in need of repairs. Garrett worked with Chenchar as she developed the grants and is satisfied with the program, emphasizing its ability to lend power to the private sector.
“It’s really hard on the private stakeholder side, jumping through all the hoops to try to meet all the codes to work with the city and do what’s required,” Garrett said. “There’s really never been much of a two-way street in terms of how we can get help with the betterment of downtown.”
As 15th Street continues to rise out of the rubble of an older Cheyenne, more property managers and business owners need financial aide to renovate older buildings that have long been neglected. Assistance simply wasn’t available on the front of structural repairs.
At the very least, these grants are an incentive for potential property managers to invest in and develop vacant spaces in downtown, particularly near the West Edge District and 15th Street.
“This program will complement our goals of what we want to do downtown,” Garret said. “And for some that I think that have buildings that have never been in a position to be able to invest heavily into the buildings, because they haven’t had support, this will provide a good opportunity for them.”
Applications, as well as more information on the program, can be found online at downtowncheyenne.com/grant-initiatives/.