U.S. grant to Campbell County

After numerous failed attempts at getting funding for an industrial park, Campbell County was finally successful last week, when it was awarded a $2.8 million federal grant to help build an industrial park east of Cam-plex. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Association. This Tuesday screenshot is taken from the EDA's announcement

GILLETTE (WNE) — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

And again.

