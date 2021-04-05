CHEYENNE – Due to inefficient placement of Cheyenne Fire Rescue stations and the aging infrastructure within those stations, CFR Interim Chief John Kopper said the department is proposing a $20.7 million sixth-penny sales tax measure on the upcoming ballot.
The department has drafted a 15-year, three-phase plan to get CFR up to the standards they’re supposed to be at, and this sixth-penny request is the first step.
“This sixth-penny request just gets our head above the water,” Kopper said during a Cheyenne City Council work session Friday. “This is an all-inclusive approach, and, to be quite honest with you, the way we’ve developed it in these phases is almost an all-or-nothing type of approach. Because if we piecemeal it, we’re only fixing one one small portion of the problem.”
The sixth-penny proposal includes just over $4 million for replacing CFR apparatus that’s in a “critical state,” Kopper said. The average age of CFR firetrucks and other vehicles is 11.2 years, while the National Fire Protection Association recommends looking at replacements approximately every 10 years.
At that time, the 10-year-old engine should become a backup reserve vehicle, but CFR’s reserve apparatus has an average of almost 23 years.
“We want to move away from critical or knee jerk reactions for purchasing, to a more planned approach and budget-friendly opportunity,” Kopper said.
That would include: a new Type 1 engine to replace either Frontline Engine One or Engine Six, which spent a collective total of 209 days out of service last year; a replacement Quint to meet the two-ladder requirement, so it doesn’t affect the Insurance Services Office rating; a platform replacement for Ladder One; a Squad Mini Pumper that’s a “jack of all trades response tool,” Kopper said; and a replacement engine with wildland-urban interface capabilities.
The main portion of the sixth-penny funding, however, would go toward relocating fire stations to better serve residents and improve response times, by using data that identifies the current gaps in service.
The money would allow for both Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5 to be relocated and replaced. Station 3 would become more centrally located, and Station 5 would be moved north. Additionally, a new Station 7 would be positioned to deal with growth on the east side of town.
“Our data gives us a roadmap for where, when and how to respond to an emergency,” Kopper said. “Our data shows us our current station locations are causing increased response times, increased travel distances, exposure risks and accidents, high maintenance costs, excessive fuel consumption, decreased apparatus lifecycles, firefighter fatigue and burnout, and decreased training opportunities.”
CFR has developed a prototype station that would work in all three locations and have room for AMR ambulances, so as to create a more uniformed response and not duplicate resources.
Phases 2 and 3 of CFR’s 15-year plan include another new fire station, as well as hiring additional staff, which Kopper said will need to be addressed in the future.
“Our budget does not support these types of purchases; 96% of the fire department’s budget currently goes toward salaries and benefits. … We’re going to be having these conversations over the next decade,” Kopper said.