CHEYENNE — The city has postponed a decision regarding annexation and rezoning of nearly a dozen acres at Ridge Road and Holland Court, citing additional time necessary for the developer to work with local residents on plans for the location.
The Cheyenne City Council was scheduled to vote on the annexation and rezoning of 10.7 acres of land at Ridge Road and Holland Court on third and final reading Monday night. Instead, council members sent the plans back to their Public Services Committee, which will meet next week, and will hear the items at the next City Council meeting in two weeks.
Developer Jason Stephan with Gateway Construction requested the annexation to develop the property with apartments. The land southwest of Ridge Road and Holland Court is currently developed with one rural-residential style dwelling, but to allow for multi-family units, would require a zoning change from County A-1 to City NR-3.
At a Jan. 23 meeting, several members of the public spoke against the planned development. Despite the fact that no annexation took place Monday, the council still heard public comment.
“I’m here on behalf of Gateway Construction and Bedrock Development … requesting (the items) be postponed so that we can conduct further information gathering from the public and work on some designs that would satisfy some of the concessions made by the local community,” Mathew Kasper, a project manager for Gateway Construction, said.
Sagebrush Avenue resident John White said that he does believe the annexation “is probably the best thing that could happen because right now, that property is so run-down.” He also expressed concerns about potential infrastructure failures if apartments were to bring additional residents to the area.
The annexation does fit with the city’s ongoing effort to annex county pockets within the city, and Mayor Patrick Collins said that he doesn’t think anyone is opposed to the annexation.
“If I understand the neighbors, they understand it is a county pocket that we want to see annexed and (to) see developed,” Collins said. “The Board of Public Utilities has looked at the area, and there is plenty of room for the sanitary sewer. We have water and other amenities that can service that area.”
The developer would pay for any additional infrastructure, he continued, and the city would maintain it once in place, Collins said.
“What they are saying no to is the way it would be developed,” he said.
In January, residents voiced concerns over increased traffic and the number of residents who could end up living on the 10-acre parcel.
Councilor Bryan Cook said that the fact that the developer asked for a postponement is a sign that he hopes to work with neighbors, but continued that he isn’t convinced all those involved will agree on the final outcome.
“What is the likelihood that everyone will be pleased with the work that is done with that? Who knows,” Cook said.
Councilor Michelle Aldrich said a two-week postponement could give time to the developers to facilitate discussion.
“I know the developer, and people that are working to develop that area have been trying to come up with designs that would be amenable to the neighbors, making that fit into the neighborhood as much as possible,” she said.
Rebecca Murchie, a resident of Thomas Road, said that she has not heard from Gateway Construction.
“There has been talk that the contractor, the builder, the developer is trying to make some changes,” Murch ie said. “I have not been spoken to, and I have not heard of any of those changes. When will we get that information so that we can have it prior to the final reading?”
Collins directed her to reach out to Gateway Construction for that information.
The annexation and zoning change will be sent back to the city’s Public Service Committee, which will meet at noon Feb. 22. Third and final reading will be Feb. 27.
