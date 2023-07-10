Hitching Post Inn file
The Hitching Post Inn sign is seen Saturday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne City Council members learned about the urban renewal efforts taken on by both the Urban Renewal Authority and Downtown Development Authority during a Friday work session.

The tools utilized under the Urban Renewal Authority were covered first by Planning and Development Department Director Charles Bloom and city planner Lonnie Olson. From blight studies to urban renewal plans and projects, the URA can make recommendations to the City Council for approval to carry out and improve blighted areas in Cheyenne.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

