CHEYENNE — Cheyenne City Council members learned about the urban renewal efforts taken on by both the Urban Renewal Authority and Downtown Development Authority during a Friday work session.
The tools utilized under the Urban Renewal Authority were covered first by Planning and Development Department Director Charles Bloom and city planner Lonnie Olson. From blight studies to urban renewal plans and projects, the URA can make recommendations to the City Council for approval to carry out and improve blighted areas in Cheyenne.
Some of the criteria for a blighted area include: deteriorating structures; defective or inadequate street layouts; unsanitary or unsafe conditions; delinquency exceeding the fair value of land and more. But an urban renewal plan can be implemented to eliminate the spread of “slums and blight” through redevelopment after freezing tax distribution at a specified date for a certain period, beginning incremental collection.
Three major initiatives taken on by the city at the recommendation of the Urban Renewal Authority are the former Hitching Post Inn property, 15th Street corridor and the Hynds Building/downtown “hole” urban renewal plans and projects.
The eligible activities for the former Hitching Post property on West Lincolnway are infrastructure upgrades, remediation of environmental contaminants and public improvements such as stormwater and drainage and detention facilities.
There have been two approved development agreements for $1.2 million and $460,000 for the site environmental remediation, including demolition, and a pending agreement of $1.4 million for construction of Paul Smith Way and regional stormwater detention.
Bloom said they are also utilizing tax increment financing allowed in Wyoming statute, which has generated $3,200 so far.
“We’re happy to see it moving forward and getting vertical so that increment can start to build itself,” Bloom said regarding a Hampton Inn hotel being built on the site. “Unfortunately, a little bit slower than expected, but it looks like it is going to start building.”
The 15th Street corridor is another project that is eligible for street rehabilitation and repairs; utility relocation; historic structure restoration and improvements; economic development and site beautification facilitated by the city; and demolition of structurally unsound buildings. There are no current development agreements, but the first year of tax increment financing has generated $7,700 to go toward future development.
A final project taken on by the URA and city is the Hynds Building and adjacent “hole.” City officials said it is eligible for improvements to streets, including curb, gutter and sidewalks; utility relocation; restoring and improving historic structures that have “fallen into disrepair;” as well as facilitating economic development and site beautification. Similar to 15th Street, it has no current development agreements. But it has generated $1,200 in the first year under tax increment financing.
“It is a big project. As all of us know, it’s been attempted multiple times, and they’re trying to get all their ducks in a row before they start,” Olson said. “So, we do foresee one coming in the future, but we’re just waiting on that. And so the TIF generation for that was $1,200, which isn’t too bad for only being two parcels, and one of them being a hole.”
Olson said there are other goals set by the URA, such as expanding the Jolly Rogers and expanded downtown blight study, an upcoming plan and project finalized in “expanded downtown” to support hotel development, and creating a requirement to have a letter of intent to execute a development agreement.
Additionally, the Downtown Development Authority has been working to support urban renewal in Cheyenne both through the board and city staff. They’re hoping to utilize funding for grants for capital and facade improvements downtown, collaborate with the Downtown Collective, add staff members, such as interns from Laramie County Community College or the University of Wyoming, and make organizational updates.
The DDA board is also the final decision maker on different overall development plans for the downtown.
“The DDA has the authority to make those long-range plans for the development that’s what’s dubbed as the ‘plan of development,’” said Bloom. “We have several plans of development that presently overlap each other ... that have been developed since 1991.”
Although it is just the start of the DDA being under the responsibility of the city, council members said they were looking forward to future reports on the work they’re doing. Council member Ken Esquibel said both the URA and DDA were great programs, and he was excited to see the progress they would make.
