CHEYENNE – Cheyenne city planner Seth Lloyd knew his calling was in the planning and development field since about sixth grade. Through junior high and high school, he shadowed multiple planners and put himself on the path toward achieving that dream.
“As a kid, when people gave you stuff to draw, I would draw cities – freeways and street networks and street grids,” Lloyd told the Wyoming Planning Association.
Now, after joining Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Office in 2015, Lloyd has been recognized by the Wyoming Planning Association as the 2020 Wyoming Planner of the Year for his knowledge on the Unified Development Code and success with short-term planning.
In his day-to-day life at city hall, Lloyd prepares and presents reports to City Council members on plats, annexations and zone changes, while also balancing site plan reviews and day-to-day inquiries. A large portion of his job consists of reviewing development proposals for compliance with zoning codes and working closely with local developers and builders.
“It’s a great honor to have Seth recognized for his work at a state level. We’re fortunate to have his experience and expertise here in Cheyenne,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in a news release. “I’m proud of Seth and all our employees who have shown resilience and determination to meet the needs of our constituents during these times.”
Lloyd was nominated by his coworker in the planning office, Mark Christensen. Christensen told the Planning Association that when he first began working for the city, Lloyd was the one who showed him the ropes and helped him through his first annexations and zone changes.
“Seth is easily the most knowledgeable planner in our office with the Unified Development Code. … If I have a question about the UDC, he’s the guy I go to,” Christensen said.
Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom agreed, calling Lloyd an “encyclopedia of knowledge.”
“He understands the quirks and the problems and the inner workings in the development code, so he’s been a great resource in trying to figure out ways to make processes easier and more understandable for everybody,” Bloom said.