The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning. 

CHEYENNE — City officials are considering changes to Cheyenne’s Unified Development Code that would streamline violation enforcement.

Members of Cheyenne’s Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend the City Council amend the administration and enforcement section of the UDC, a document that provides standards for coordinating development across the community. The UDC was last amended in July and covers transportation, open space, engineering specifications, parking study parameters, streetscape design and landscape maintenance, among other issues.

