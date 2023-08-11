Attendees enter through the new front entrance and lobby during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday.
A leather jacket for sale is seen in the new gift shop during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Plans for the next step of renovations are on display during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday. The staff offices will be moved to where the former gift shop stood, and that space will be used to expand the exhibit space.
Attendees enter through the new front entrance and lobby during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday.
A leather jacket for sale is seen in the new gift shop during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Plans for the next step of renovations are on display during the grand opening reception for the new entrance and Phase I expansion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday. The staff offices will be moved to where the former gift shop stood, and that space will be used to expand the exhibit space.
CHEYENNE — Visitors walked through the brand new entrance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Thursday and found more history to explore.
The first phase of the expansion project gave room for a new exhibit called Bridging Cultures, dedicated to exploring the vast relationship between Native American communities and Frontier Days. Opening reception attendees who came to the museum to celebrate got one of the first glimpses at awe-inspiring artifacts that had to be stored for years, and a chance to walk through the more well-known parts in the rotunda.
It is considered an iconic cultural institution that has been around since 1978, and Board of Directors President Dean Dexter said the museum encapsulates what made the West.
“There’s awesome Western art, which speaks to the region. We’ve got just really amazing artifacts from ranchers, farmers and pioneers that actually settled the area. And then we highlight and celebrate those awesome athletes from the rodeo,” he said. “All of those things combined — I think really speaks to what makes Wyoming unique, and what makes Wyoming great.”
Although there are two phases left for the museum to complete, this first success signified a milestone in the museum’s ongoing commitment to enhancing visitor experiences and showcasing the history of the Old West in an engaging and immersive way. Officials said it wouldn’t have been possible without community investment and expressed how grateful they were to all the donors, sponsors and partners who have contributed.
CFD Old West Museum Executive Director Morgan Marks told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they’ve collected donations for years to go toward the project, but CFD moving its headquarters out of the museum provided an opening. They decided to return the main entrance back to its original location, create a more visitor-friendly preview of the museum when people walk in and take advantage of the bigger space for the gift shop.
Next, they will focus on remodeling the rest of the building, and the final phase will expand the size of the building altogether. It is an estimated $7 million to $9 million project in total, which has increased millions in cost due to inflation since 2020.
“We’re so excited by this momentum and the fresh energy that is being put into this building,” Marks said. “We can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Mike Kassel, associate director and curator for the museum, is also looking forward to the museum growing. He said there have been fine art, textile and historical rodeo sport collections that have remained archived, some of which include thousands of garments or exhibits on the first international competitors to come to Cheyenne.
“We haven’t been able to put them on display yet, either, because of the constraints on space,” he said. “Being able to do stuff like this gives us an opportunity to really enjoy being able to explore our collections again in ways we haven’t been able to do for more than a decade.”
Revitalizing access to those pieces of heritage is a tremendous step in the right direction, and he said it is the first time the museum has been able to do major renovations since 1993. It has changed in other ways with the help of community volunteers, but Kassel had a light in his eyes when discussing what could be accomplished in the future.
Others were just as invested in the upcoming and continued expansion and were glad to see what the museum could further add to the community.
CFD Old West Museum Board of Directors Treasurer Jean Cochran stood among the hundreds of CFD Western Art Show pieces and said she believed the museum contributed a great level of accountability in the story of the West.
Marks added that when it comes to Cheyenne Frontier Days, it started 127 years ago and has touched every part of popular culture on the Front Range. She said they keep that celebration of history alive every single day and work to show how the cowboys and the American Dream remain.
“It’s paramount,” Cochran said, pointing at the new exhibit to the left of the entrance. “Any time you come to your museum, you’re looking to see history. And we’ve done a great job of keeping those well preserved, but we were unable to put them in a place where everyone could enjoy them. So that’s why it’s so important to get as much out as we can.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.