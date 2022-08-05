Cheyenne Housing advisory panel applications due Aug. 12 Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Information about Cheyenne's Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. Screenshot on Wednesday from the website of the Housing & Community Development Division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Applications are now open for membership on the city of Cheyenne's Housing and Community Development Advisory Council.Applications are due by Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.The necessary materials can be submitted online via cheyennecity.org or in person at the mayor's office, located in room 310 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. in Cheyenne.The council is meant to act "as a liaison between the Housing and Community Development Office, residents and Cheyenne’s City Council," according to a Monday news release from the city. Duties of council members include receiving feedback from "very low and moderate-income community residents," expressing community needs to the city and overseeing grant processes, the release noted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Local Briefs Local News Cheyenne News City Of Cheyenne Housing And Community Development Cheyenne Housing And Community Development Advisory Council Resident Cheyenne Politics Duty Feedback Council Member News Release Community Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Many in Wyoming GOP got PPP loans Republican candidate Rex Rammell plans to file suit against Secretary of State Sens. Barrasso, Marshall bow DOE lie detector bill Defend 3,535 drilling permits in Wyo., N.M., Barrasso, Cheney and Lummis ask U.S. Cheyenne Frontier Days had more than 250,00 visitors Latest Special Section Energy Book To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists