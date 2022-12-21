CHEYENNE – In the decade since its opening, the Cheyenne Logistics Hub has attracted a swath of businesses to the area and still has room to grow, according to its developers.

Made up of 2,000 acres of land southwest of Cheyenne, the industrial park opened in 2012 and is now home to Searing Industries, Dr. Elsey’s, Liberty Services, Vestas Wind, Sinclair Holly Frontier and various frac sand supply customers.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

