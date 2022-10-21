A screenshot of the location of Wyoming Horse Racing LLC's planned new off-track betting and gaming facility in Cheyenne. The blue and red dots indicate the site's location. This image comes from an interactive map developed and managed by the city showing planned and in-progress development projects, which can be accessed at tinyurl.com/cheyenne-dev-map.
“Lots for sale” sign in the Swan Ranch industrial park, in Cheyenne on Sept. 23. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A screenshot of the location of Wyoming Horse Racing LLC's planned new off-track betting and gaming facility in Cheyenne. The blue and red dots indicate the site's location. This image comes from an interactive map developed and managed by the city showing planned and in-progress development projects, which can be accessed at tinyurl.com/cheyenne-dev-map.
Swan Ranch Industrial Park along West College Drive in Cheyenne, on Sept. 23, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“Clear Creek Parkway & College Drive Reconstruction Phase III” along West College Drive in Swan Ranch Industrial Park, in Cheyenne on Sept. 23. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Another off-track betting and gaming location is planned for Cheyenne.
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a resolution that would allow Wyoming Horse Racing LLC to "conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, simulcast events and rodeo events." The location would be a new facility in the area of the Swan Ranch business park.
Although this parcel of land has been annexed by the city, Wyoming statute requires a county commission to approve plans involving simulcasting, Justin Arnold, program manager for the county's Planning and Development Office, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
The planned location is a 35-acre parcel of land off of Interstate 25 between High Plains Road and Clear Creek, according to the city of Cheyenne. The address is listed as 6421 Speer Road on some documents. That location is nearby.
Charles Bloom, Planning and Development Department director for the city, said on Thursday that the application includes plans for an off-track betting facility, as well as a restaurant.
A site plan was approved by the municipality on Oct. 12. The next steps for the company will be to submit applications for building and grading permits, Bloom said.
Wyoming Horse Racing owns Horse Palace, which has Cheyenne locations at 1601 Central Ave. and 1802 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 3. The company also has Horse Palace locations in Casper, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
The WTE's attempts to contact Wyoming Horse Racing were unsuccessful or not returned. An attorney for the company, Cheyenne-based Matt Micheli, declined to comment.
Planning and other documents related to this project can be found at portal.cheyennecity.biz/citizenaccess/. Select the "Public Access" option, then the "Projects" option, and then input information about this project.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.