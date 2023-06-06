CHEYENNE — Cheyenne must start saying "welcome home" to its newest residents, or the city will continue to say goodbye to its children, one local housing expert says.
“Time and time again, housing comes up as a pressing issue, as a barrier to economic development and an issue that serves as a barrier to healthy growth within the city,” Brenda Birkle, executive director of My Front Door, said in a recent interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The issue, she said, is not unique to Cheyenne, and is happening across Wyoming.
But late last week, the city of Cheyenne announced it will participate in a national peer learning initiative called the Peer Cities Network, aimed at helping the city develop solutions to its pressing housing challenges. Organized by the Housing Solutions Lab, an interdisciplinary team from the New York University Furman Center, and partnering technical assistance providers, the eight-month-long initiative will support local housing officials as they seek to address urgent housing policy challenges in Cheyenne.
“This peer-to-peer city program is an opportunity to learn from others who have come together to figure out, from a diversity of perspectives, how to solve a problem,” said Birkle, who will sit on a team of local officials throughout the process.
“We have got to figure this out. If we don’t find a way to say ‘welcome home’ to our residents, we will have to find a way to say ‘goodbye’ as our kids continue to leave the state,” she said.
Seth Lloyd, city senior planner, will lead a team that includes city staff; Birkle; Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Executive Director Dan Dorsch; Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Community Prevention Project Director Brittany Wardle; and CRMC Director of Community Health and Analysis Amy Spieker.
The group will collaborate with leaders from other cities, and work with policy experts to develop solutions to meet the evolving housing needs in Cheyenne.
Square one, Lloyd said, could be changing public perception when it comes to affordable housing.
“One of our biggest problems in Cheyenne is just a lack of information about what affordable housing is, what it means to a community and where it goes,” he said.
“Generally, people understand that we need more housing in Cheyenne, with apartments or maybe townhomes, but the problem is that people don’t want it near them,” he said. “But I actually think that if a proposed apartment complex was to go for a referendum vote, saying, ‘Should an apartment complex go at this location?’ you would get a majority voting yes almost every time.”
Often, high-density housing improves an area’s value, especially when placed on blighted or poorly maintained property, according to Dorsch. Dorsch said the project is an “important step for our city.” Habitat, he explained, will participate as a developer of “affordable housing for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to qualify for a traditional mortgage.”
“This will allow us the opportunity to learn from other cities who have struggled with the same issues we are facing,” he said.
“There is the term in housing called NIMBY-ism, ‘not in my backyard.’ There are those who say, ‘I understand the city has a need for housing, but just not here.’ Then it is, OK, so where do we go?
“There are misconceptions and misperceptions about affordable housing. People may have bias or preconceived notions of what that means, and there is some education that needs to happen that, no, affordable housing is a good thing, and it benefits our community,” he said.
Teams throughout the project will include senior city officials and staff from housing agencies and nonprofit institutional partners. Cheyenne will likely be paired with cities like Rapid City, S.D., or Jackson, Tenn., which are similarly located.
“They’re independent cities without being ensconced by a larger metropolitan area,” Lloyd explained.
Areas of focus include financing construction and preservation of affordable housing, exploring anti-displacement strategies and advancing components of comprehensive housing planning, such as data collection and community engagement.
“Housing is a critical need in our community,” Mayor Patrick Collins said. “Businesses, corporations and the people who work for them find Cheyenne a desirable place to locate, but the lack of housing supply makes it difficult for them to execute these plans. I believe everyone needs and deserves a place to live, and I hope that we can leverage the combined knowledge and resources made available through Cheyenne’s participation in the Peer Cities Network to create and retain housing.”
Cheyenne was selected to participate in the third iteration of the Peer Cities Network, which also includes Jackson, Tenn.; Olympia, Wash.; Rapid City, S.D.; and Skokie, Ill.
“Our Housing Solutions Lab peer cities networks provide incredibly valuable insight into the ways that small and midsize cities are tackling housing instability and other local housing concerns,” said Martha Galvez, executive director of the Housing Solutions Lab.
At the same time, the program offers city leaders a chance to learn from peers from across the nation, Galvez said.
“Working with Cheyenne and the other network cities will help us identify and share policy solutions that advance racial equity, encourage cross-sector collaboration and improve housing conditions in cities nationally,” she said.