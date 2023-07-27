An unidentified cyclist rides on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway through the future home of Rotary Park, as seen from the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Prairie Avenue on Wednesday in Cheyenne.
Rotary Club of Cheyenne President Lori Garrison speaks with Mayor Patrick Collins at the July 19 meeting in which the purchase and donation of 12 acres north of Dell Range Boulevard and west of Powerhouse Road for the future Rotary Park was announced.
Cheyenne Rotary Foundation Board members, from left, Kevin Harris, Lucie Osborn, Cindy Pomeroy, Robin Sims and Brent Lathrop pose for a photo at the July 19 meeting in which the purchase and donation of 12 acres north of Dell Range Boulevard and west of Powerhouse Road for the future Rotary Park was announced.
TANYA B. FABIAN/FOR THE WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE
This aerial photo shows the 12-acre parcel that the Cheyenne Rotary Foundation plans to buy and donate to the city of Cheyenne for the future Rotary Park.
Courtesy
Courtesy
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation Board of Trustees announced at a July 19 Rotary meeting that they plan to buy 12 acres north of Dell Range Boulevard and develop it into the next city park.
The space southeast of Mylar Park and west of Powderhouse Road is intended to become the new Rotary Park. If the park maintains the name, and a memorandum of understanding is approved, Cheyenne Rotary Foundation will purchase the land and donate it to the city to be developed.
“These are exciting times for the Rotary Club of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne community,” Rotary Club President Lori Garrison said. “Partnering together to create a space where people can hang with their family. … We’re just so glad that we could do this together, working with the city to make this happen for our community.”
The MOU, as of July 19, stipulates that the city will maintain the name “Rotary Park” and that the Rotary Club will donate the land as soon as the purchase is complete. Purchase of the property has been made possible by a generous anonymous donor specifically to create Rotary Park in this location.
The Rotary Club will be allowed to erect two signs describing the park’s name. All three of Cheyenne’s Rotary clubs will fundraise to fund building park amenities and signage and support park cleanups.
The city will involve Rotary in the final plans for the park, which will include the Cheyenne Rotary Club’s initiatives of peace and conflict resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; and protecting the environment.
Mayor Patrick Collins wrote in his Mayor’s Minute column last week that “This area will help with a water-quality project we have been working on, as well as developing some park amenities for the whole city to enjoy. I appreciate the vision the club has to make this kind of difference in our city.”
Though these may seem like lofty goals for one park to accomplish, Rotary Club of Cheyenne Foundation Board of Trustees secretary Kevin Harris said that he feels this park reaches all of the Rotary initiatives.
“This location allows us to serve the city of Cheyenne,” Harris said, “and every one of those areas of focus in a way that celebrates and recognizes the Rotary Club.”
This process has been in the works for a few years, and as it comes near to a resolution, there is a lot of pride to be had for those working toward the park.
“There are a lot of people who maybe are named ... president or what have you,” Harris said. “But there are countless others who will remain nameless, who have thrown their weight behind this project, and put in countless hours of effort and resources to bring a project like this to the finish line.”
This is one of the more highly visible projects that the Rotary Club has taken on, said Rotary Club of Cheyenne Foundation Board of Trustees Treasurer Robin Sims. Because of this, they also hope that this park will bring attention to the club’s activities and values.
“There are organizations that do more things that are highly visible,” Sims said. “Rotary has tended to shy away from the more highly visible service.”
The Rotary Club intends the park’s development to include water quality and safety aspects along Dry Creek, educational and conservation aspects, and public gathering and recreation opportunities, Sims wrote in an email.
The Cheyenne City Council has referred the MOU to its Public Services Committee as a part of the consent agenda. Although the agenda for next week’s meeting has yet to be announced, the MOU for Rotary Park is expected to be discussed.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.