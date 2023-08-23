Teacher Taylor Peterson leads her second-grade students through a reading intervention lesson at Arp Elementary School in Cheyenne on May 2. From left, Jaxson Johns, Annabella Olivas-Sanchez and Xhandyr Pare write their answers on white boards while classmate Tate Buckle reads at his desk.
CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1’s plan to address both capacity and condition concerns in South triad schools remains on hold until action is taken by the state.
LCSD1 Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp and other local officials have spent the past year advocating for the demolition of Arp Elementary to make way for a new elementary school, which is a part of the long-range facility plan established with the Wyoming School Facilities Department since 2002.
Students have already been moved out of the building and into the Eastridge Elementary swing space to protect the health and safety of students and staff, but a long-term solution has yet to solidify. The School Facilities Commission, under the State Construction Department, has to recommend the approval of the Arp’s demolition and allocate funds toward LCSD1.
Additionally, the school district hopes to work with the commission to approve the three-tiered facilities approach in the South triad that would provide capacity relief and modernize the learning environment. This would include building new Arp and Cole elementary buildings at their current locations.
Knapp presented this plan again at SFC’s meeting in June, and the commission voted to take no action. When LCSD1 made a follow-up request to present its South triad facility plan and ask for approval at the next meeting, they were denied a spot on the July agenda, Knapp told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
That meeting was canceled and a special meeting was scheduled for August, which took place virtually on Tuesday. LCSD1 was not on the agenda, however, and Knapp said he doesn’t know if he will send in another request for the upcoming meeting in November.
“We’ve requested action since last fall, so at this point — I think the ball is in their court to determine what their budget is going to look like and how they are going to make their allocations,” he said.
Knapp told LCSD1 trustees in a facilities work session Monday that he met with state officials this week and has another private meeting scheduled next week. He hopes to gain traction, but he told the WTE that their conversations haven’t gone in depth. They haven’t changed their request or their stance on what they believe the district’s needs are.
The WTE requested comment from the SFC following the meeting Tuesday morning, and a reporter asked why LCSD1’s request to be on the July agenda was denied. Chairman Jack Tarter and member Jacklyn Van Mark, who represents Laramie County on the commission, were also asked what the commission’s plan was to address issues in the South triad and how conversations between the school district and the commission have gone.
Only one response was given by Tarter via email: “Nothing was addressed concerning Arp during today’s meeting.”
Despite the standoff with the commission, Knapp was confident with where students and faculty are at now. He said the principal and staff are excited to be in the Eastridge swing space, because they can spread out there. Reports of health and safety hazards at Arp Elementary had also come up in the past few months.
“We’ve been able to eliminate all the modulars, which we had five of,” he said. “They’re all in the same building, which I think helps a lot in an educational environment.”
Classes begin Wednesday for all Laramie County School District 1 students.
Correction: The original version of this story said that school starts Thursday in LCSD1. The mistake was due to editor error.
