During a Laramie City Council meeting Tuesday evening, councilmembers were presented with a needed upgrade to the Laramie Regional Airport runway lights and issues surrounding city utility usage, more specifically trash collection.
Lighting the runway
The Laramie Regional Airport has multiple outstanding Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) violations and it is working toward fixing the issues.
Laramie Regional Airport Director Amy Terrell presented the City Council plans to apply for an FAA grant to help fund the replacing of runway lights at the airport if the council approved.
The airport does have operating runway lighting but the cement securing them has eroded, making them crooked.
“When we had our inspection two years ago this was one of the areas that we did not succeed because of the lights,” Terrell said. “A lot of the cans have sunk into the ground. Some of the electrical issues are that it’s an old lighting system out there.”
The total cost of the project is $1,668,421, which would be split between the FAA grant, the state and the airport. The grant will cover $1,585,000, the state $50,053 and the airport $33,368.
The council approved Terrell’s plan to apply for the grant though she also still has receive approval from the Albany County Commissioners.
City trash services
City Planning Manager Derek Teini presented the City Council an overview of the recent influx in city trash usage and an amendment that needed to be made for unification.
“One of our major trash haulers within the city has changed and significant increases in rates have occurred, as such we found that many individuals in town are trying to switch back to city services.” Teini said. “What we have found in the past is that many of these individuals who have chosen to use private trash services, their enclosures are significantly smaller and are not able to be serviced by our trucks and as such we have had to turn away multiple entities from service.”
The amendment focuses on enclosure dimensions, improved accessibility and materials needed to enhance the durability of the enclosures.
Councilmember Erin O’Doherty asked, “When people have their trash collected by the private entity it is still coming to our landfill right? So we’ll have the same amount of trash coming to the landfill right?”
Teini confirmed that was the case and there would be no change in the amount of trash in the city’s landfill.
The amendment was passed unanimously and will be back for a second reading in an upcoming meeting.
