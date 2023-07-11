Holiday Neighborhood affordable housing in Boulder

The Holiday Neighborhood in Boulder, Colorado, in a 333-unit affordable housing development developed by Boulder Housing Partners, in conjunction with local government, seven developers and at least seven other nonprofit organizations, according to BHP’s website.

 City of Boulder

DENVER — Denver, Boulder and several other local governments in Colorado have moved to enroll in the state’s new affordable housing program, despite lingering concerns that they can’t meet the requirements of a program that promises to dole out hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years.

To get access to their share of that money, approved by voters under Proposition 123 in November, local governments must agree to grow their affordable housing stock by a total of 9% over the coming three years. That’s prompted debate over how to calculate cities’ starting points.

