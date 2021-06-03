AFTON (WNE) — Lincoln County Commissioner Robert King says the commission is working to get the Gateway West Transmission Line to move south of Cokeville.
Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power has proposed this project which will build 1,000 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines between the Windstar substation near Glenrock, Wyoming and the Hemingway substation near Melba, Idaho.
The current plan is to have it pass through north of Cokeville and King says that will create some problems.
“That will totally encircle Cokeville with power lines,” King said.
He says up until a couple of years ago, these types of lines required 1,500 feet of space between them. Now that has been updated to 250 feet. So, he says he proposed to Wyoming Rocky Mountain Vice President Sharon Fain to move it to the line that already exists to the south of the town.
“So it only makes sense to me… to move that line to the south with an existing corridor that’s already been looked at, reviewed,” King said. “And would not impact the community as adversely as this would.”
He says this will also affect crop lands and so he is hopeful that they will listen to the commission. He also says one thing it will need to learn from the transmission group is how it decided to determine why the line is planned to go north o