CHEYENNE – An ambitious development in the city of Loveland, Colorado, that will add 167 units of affordable housing to the city was an all-hands-on-deck project that wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of numerous public and private entities.
This development, Grace Gardens at Derby Hill, may be a model for the type of project that could be undertaken by other cities, like Cheyenne, that are looking for ways to increase affordable housing.
Jeff Feneis, executive director of the Loveland Housing Authority, and Cindi Hammond, executive director of Loveland Habitat for Humanity, spoke about the development process at a Thursday afternoon panel. The presentation was part of Affordable Housing Awareness Week, an effort of several Cheyenne and Laramie County organizations to have conversations about how to bring more affordable housing to the area.
Housing is considered “affordable” when it requires someone to spend 30% or less of their income on rent or mortgage payments. According to the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 housing report, 10% of residents in Laramie County spend more than half of their monthly income on housing, and 18% of residents spend between 31% and 50% of their income on housing.
Hammond said the partnership between her Habitat chapter and the Loveland Housing Authority is unique.
“Our two organizations have really had a unified voice in our community, because we knew our voices were stronger together to have key conversations around affordable housing,” Hammond said.
She said the city of Loveland is also very invested in the success of both organizations. Hammond and Feneis lobbied to get 1.25% of the city’s sales tax into an affordable housing fund – about $400,000 to $500,000 per year. Both organizations have access to this fund, and the fund offsets Habitat’s homebuilding fees, Hammond said.
“To put that in perspective, right now, that’s anywhere between about $26,000 to $30,000 per Habitat home that our city is investing in,” she said.
The Loveland Housing Authority focuses on serving households that make 60% and below the area median income, Feneis said. But as home prices have exploded on the Colorado Front Range, the housing authority was encouraged to expand its reach to those making above 60% of the area median income, he said.
Grace Gardens at Derby Hill began with the donation of a parcel of land from Loveland’s Grace Community Church to Habitat for Humanity. Today, 47 Habitat-built homes and 120 affordable apartment units are planned for the space. These homes and apartments will be available for people who make between 30% and 69% of the area median income, Hammond said.
The partnership includes many other public and private entities, including the city of Loveland, Derby Hill Baptist Church, Pinkard Construction, Ward Construction, Galloway Engineering, BHA Design and Brinkman Development.
The development process for the project wasn’t too different, Feneis said, than any other buildout.
“What was really unique was the mission we were trying to achieve at the end, and then trying to bring all those partners in to control costs,” he said.
It made the most sense for the city to become the owner of the land, Feneis said, and the housing authority became the lead developer. After that, it was four years of “planning and problem-solving” to get to where the project is now, with construction on lots set to begin July 12. In January, the lots will be handed over to Habitat, which will begin building homes.
During their presentation, Hammond and Feneis were transparent about the process: while 62 homes were originally planned for the development, drainage issues and the exit of a private developer that would have contributed townhomes lowered the number to 47. For similar reasons, an original goal of 144 rental units ultimately became 120.
When it came to lessons learned throughout the process, Feneis said one came in realizing just how differently nonprofit and for-profit organizations operate. While nonprofits may have fewer resources, but have the luxury of time, a for-profit company is looking to move quickly, Feneis said.
The land itself presented difficulties, too, with grading and drainage issues to overcome.
In the process of development, city tax revenues also decreased, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city could no longer commit to the roughly $500,000 in funding it had promised at the beginning of the project, Feneis said. Still, the city continued to contribute in non-monetary ways, such as waiving what would have been an expensive intersection improvement project.
“There probably wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t have to revisit that mission and either pump up a partner or look at each other and say, ‘Is this still making sense?’” Feneis said. “Even with donated land, it’s very difficult to meet cost goals in the current environment.”
Before Grace Gardens at Derby Hill, Hammond used to wonder if the rising cost of land in Loveland would eventually mean an end to Habitat’s traditional building model – that, perhaps, the organization would have to pivot to revitalizing old properties instead.
“This really extended that model,” Feneis said.
With a total budget of about $7.5 million, the project is still seeking additional funding, with Habitat for Humanity Colorado and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority working together, along with Colorado’s Impact Development Fund, an organization that supports access to affordable housing.
There’s no delusion that one development will fix the city’s affordable housing shortage – the Loveland Housing Authority has close to 3,000 households on its waiting list, Feneis said. But it’s a step in the right direction.
“(We) are all about partnerships,” he said. “It’s the only way affordable housing is going to get addressed.”