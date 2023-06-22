BUFFALO — For more than 43 years, Jon Markovsky has been helping build homes in Wyoming. He started as a carpenter, framing houses, before going into business for himself as a general contractor when he started Mountain West Construction in Buffalo.
For years, the market for home construction has been steady in Johnson County, and Markovsky benefited, providing jobs for dozens while putting families in new homes for decent prices.
But everything changed after the pandemic decimated supply chains and put millions out of work.
"That's just it," Markovsky said, waving goodbye to a plumber working for him on a home in Buffalo as he mused on construction costs. "Constructions costs have doubled in the past four years, but most of all since COVID-19."
In his four decades of building homes, Markovsky said, he had never seen such outrageous price increases for supplies and labor.
Plywood went from around $10 a sheet to nearly $80 a sheet during the worst of the pandemic, before coming down to $15 per sheet. A $40 roll of electrical wire was selling for $300. And mechanicals – the HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems at the heart of a home – exploded in price too.
"Will it ever go back down?" Markovsky wondered. "I just don't know."
And most of all, Markovsky and others involved in construction, such as Lonnie Holmes, the general manager of Bloedorn Lumber in Buffalo, are worried about what rising home prices mean for younger buyers looking for a first-time home purchase of their own.
“We still need a ton of single family, first-time homebuyer kinds of homes,” Holmes said.
Holmes – who has worked in construction for decades – said that a starter home that might have cost $130 a square foot to build before the pandemic would cost at least $260 a square foot today.
Other builders interviewed said that higher-end homes are being built in Johnson County for closer to $450 a square foot.
Holmes said that even using cost-effective materials, it would cost at least $240 per square foot for an affordable home. But again, he said, few builders would be interested in taking that kind of project on.
"When you're talking about affordable housing and squeezing every drop of juice from the lemon that you can, you're doing all you can to accomplish the task at hand,” he said. “You could probably be at $240 per square foot, but it encompasses every aspect of building.”
Ballooning home construction costs present another obstacle in creating stable and attainable housing for long-time residents in Buffalo, Johnson County and across the state of Wyoming.
“Is it going to turn into Jackson Hole?” Markovsky said of Buffalo. “We sure hope not.”
Pandemic caused home construction prices to balloon
While materials prices have fluctuated and leveled off somewhat, higher prices for supplies in general have made home construction across the board much more expensive, Holmes said.
“The prices have come back down, but they haven't come back down to the prices they were at, and that's just across the board,” Markovsky said.
Comparing plywood and finished products is a good example.
While Holmes said that prices for plywood sheeting have always fluctuated with the seasons, the prices during the pandemic were some of the highest he had ever seen. Supply-chain challenges and migration away from metropolitan areas into rural America increased the strain on demand.
But even so, it's the rising costs of finished products that are really increasing home prices, such as paint, doors and windows.
“Lumber prices have less of an impact on the cost of a home than you would think,” Holmes said. "That's a common misconception.”
As an example, Holmes pointed to the offshoring of many industrial processes for the construction of HVAC systems and steel. Prices for those goods have gone up as overseas conflicts have impacted those supply chains.
Labor prices have also increased as demand for home construction increased and few young people joined skilled trades. While more retirees moving to Buffalo means more homes to build, fewer people are able to work in constructing those homes.
Builders also said that the lack of cement facilities in northeast Wyoming means concrete prices are also prohibitively expensive for new construction. Currently, there is only one concrete plant in the area.
The reality of expensive construction costs that are unlikely to fall coupled with rising interest rates has turned many builders off from building more affordable homes. Simply put, there is no way to break even on a home priced closer to the $300,000 mark, and there are much larger profit margins to be made on higher-end, or executive, houses.
“We have a limited number of general contractors, and of course all of the general contractors are interested in the higher level homes,” Holmes said. “Affordable housing is a very low-margin profit kind of thing.”
As an example, Holmes pointed to the difference in profit margins between a $750,000 and $300,000 home. A builder can make much more money on the more expensive home.
Holmes said that for affordable housing construction to make sense from a financial point of view for a builder, the building either has to be done on a very large scale or be assisted by government entities. “Maybe the city has access to infrastructure at a cheaper cost than private developers have,” Holmes said.
Construction costs challenge younger, first-time buyers
Markovsky said that the price for a higher-end new construction home put new construction out of reach for most younger homebuyers.
“How can the younger people even be able to afford a home these days?” said Markovsky.
"It's a dilemma that we can't find the answer to, not at today's prices.”
He said that in the past his company has given preferable rates to younger people who don't have the resources to do more expensive renovations. Even so, he said, with rising interest rates, any kind of renovation is becoming impossible for younger people without many resources.
“Even the low price is too much for people these days, so they are not having those projects done," he said. "It's a dilemma for me, and it's a problem for them. I want to see everyone get the home of their dreams.”
Holmes also said “Nowadays, the houses we are building are very complex” and are not the simpler rectangular homes that they had built in the past.
He relayed the story of a long-time Bloedorn customer who decided to build his own home after deciding he could do the work himself and it would be cheaper than buying a modular home to place on a foundation. Holmes helped him design the project and then sold him materials. Working with the owner-builder, they were able to get the price down to $250 to $260 per square foot.
But that's only a possible option for people with building skills and the time to make home construction a full-time project. For people without those construction skills and a hot market for already built homes, there are few choices.
"I'd like my kids to be able to stay here," Holmes said. "I'd love my younger son to have the ability to start a family and establish a home here, but based on the earnings potential and the current status of available housing, I don't see that being a possibility.”
"It's a true dilemma for a town like ours,” Markovsky said.
This story was published on June 22, 2023.
—---
Man removed from podium at Cody temple hearing demands apology
POWELL — An attorney who was forced to leave the podium during last week’s public hearing on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ proposed temple in Cody says he will sue city officials unless he receives a public apology.
Jack Hatfield serves as a deputy Park County attorney but spoke solely in his role as a private citizen during the June 15 meeting hosted by the Cody Planning and Zoning Board.
Of the more than 40 people who spoke for and against the plans to build the temple in a neighborhood near the Cody golf course, Hatfield was the only speaker to be admonished multiple times for directing his comments to church representatives.
He was ultimately told to leave the podium after he referred to City Planner Todd Stowell, who is a member of the LDS church, as a “shill.”
In a Friday email to City of Cody attorney Scott Kolpitcke and City Administrator Barry Cook, Hatfield asserted that his free speech rights were violated and demanded an apology. “… if I do not receive the public apology within a reasonable period of time, I will be filing suit in the U.S. District Court,” Hatfield wrote.
Kolpitcke responded by saying that he would discuss the matter with city officials, according to an email chain provided by Hatfield.
During his public comments last week, Hatfield turned toward church representatives and said, “This is not the way you treat people."
He specifically criticized the way the applicants have treated the project’s next door neighbor, who will have a "massive parking lot 100 feet from [them]."
Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Carson Rowley twice interrupted Hatfield and reminded him to direct his comments to the chair and not the applicants.
However, Hatfield later turned and directed comments at Stowell, the city planner.
“What else do we have going on here? We have a shill in the city planner,” he charged.
Stowell had disclosed his church membership in his staff report on the proposal and said he’d sought to handle the application like any other to come before the city.
Hatfield’s comment to the planner prompted Rowley to tell Hatfield to stop speaking and leave the podium.
“Sir, that is your third warning. I will ask you to step back from the mic,” Rowley said.
Hatfield requested multiple times to continue speaking — “I have tried to make my statement, as I am entitled to as a United States citizen, and you’re not letting me do that,” he said — but Rowley continued to ask him to leave the podium.
Hatfield eventually did so, but in Friday’s email to Kolpitcke, he reasserted that his right to free speech had been violated.
"I was constantly interrupted by the board and ultimately not allowed to continue speaking without just cause,” Hatfield wrote. “This was clearly based on impermissible viewpoint discrimination and there is ample case law demonstrating that my rights were violated.”
In the message, he offered to settle “all claims I would have based on this violation of my rights with a public apology from the City of Cody.”
Hatfield added to the Tribune that, “This was such an obvious and blatant violation of my free speech rights that any attorney would advise them I’m being very generous.”
Kolpitcke declined to comment.
This story was published on June 22, 2023.