City of Laramie logo

All nine members of the Laramie City Council met for a regular meeting April 4 to discuss the request of a waterline for the University of Wyoming. City Attorney Robert Southard attended to discuss the license with the city council.

The university requested a license from the city to install an irrigation line under 30th Street. The irrigation line will be fed using water wells permitted to the university by the state of Wyoming.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus