All nine members of the Laramie City Council met for a regular meeting April 4 to discuss the request of a waterline for the University of Wyoming. City Attorney Robert Southard attended to discuss the license with the city council.
The university requested a license from the city to install an irrigation line under 30th Street. The irrigation line will be fed using water wells permitted to the university by the state of Wyoming.
Southard opened with the city’s concerns for the construction and how they were addressed in the agreement before opening the floor to councilmember questions.
“Number one, we wanted to make sure that the water would only be for irrigation. Number two, we wanted reporting on how much water was being fed into that pipeline. Number three, we had location and engineering concerns about construction,” Southard said. “Those things were addressed in this license agreement. First, is they can only use this line for miscellaneous use for landscape watering. Second, they have agreed to give quarterly reports and yearly reports of the water that comes out of those wells. Finally, they agreed to all of the requirements that come from our public works and engineering departments.”
Counselor Joe Shumway opened with the question, “does the city have the option to revoke?”
Southard responded “no” before expanding further.
“No, it is conceivable that if litigation that is pending goes our way there’s going to have to be another conversation about the requirement for the university to get a permit to use their well water coming into the city that litigation has so far not gone our way,” Southard said. “When I bluntly said ‘no,’ what I mean is under this license agreement and under the current legal climate, no we don’t have an option to just revoke it at our choice in a year, two years or five years.”
Counselor Andi Summerville followed up by asking, “if they or their contractors do a poor job or there is damage under 30th Street are they liable to repair and maintain throughout the years if their waterline causes damage?”
Southard responded, “yes.”
Mayor Brian Harrington finished with a closing statement.
“I will just say that I think there is a pervasive opinion that the city is not willing to work through things,” Harrington said. “I will say this as much as it may be frustrating to me personally. We are at the table in good faith.”
All were in favor of the license with no opposition, hence it was approved.
Dockless e-scooters
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer attended to discuss the memorandum of understanding for a provision of a dockless e-scooter service in town. Freezer discussed the company, Neutron Holdings doing business as Lime, reaching out to the city with hopes of bringing dockless e-scooters to Laramie. Feezer handed the discussion to Robert Gardner, director of expansion for Neutron Holdings.
“We are a U.S. based profitable and growing micromobility company with operations in over 200 cities worldwide. We’re currently in the application process not just for Laramie but Cheyenne, as well, and look forward to working through that process,” Gardner said. “Ultimately we really hope that we can show, not tell the city our commitment to operational excellence and the tightness of how we work.”
Throughout the presentation Gardner discussed the vehicle itself and all its safety features before moving to the service territory. Gardner discussed the mapping of the city for the vehicle and how Lime and the city can work together to create slower areas, no-go zones and parking areas. He finished by discussing overall features of the app and the scooter.
Counselor Erin O’Doherty commented on the wonderful idea of putting the phone number on the side of the scooter.
“I appreciate that you have the number right on the scooter,” O’Doherty said. “That’s been one of the issues for people that don’t have the app because they don’t ride a scooter.”
Counselor Pat Gabriel asked, “what happens when the weather changes?”
Gardner explained that during an extreme weather event the vehicle can be turned off so no one can use them or if necessary they can be collected by the company to be redistributed after the weather has passed.
Feezer discussed the number of complaints that the city has already received from the Bird scooters that are already present in town. Though there have been very few complaints that have gone across Feezer’s desk, he is aware that it is a problem that should be monitored through this endeavor.
Under 18 year old riders were discussed and the policies in place for them. Gardner spoke about different ways the company tries to hinder children riding the scooters. With continuous verification of the rider and kicking them off platform if and when they are found.
For riders that are between 19-21 years of age there is a progressive disciplinary policy that allows for younger members of the city to ride but if they fail to adhere to the guidelines three times they will be kicked from the platform.
The memorandum of understanding for the provision was accepted with eight voting yes with one councilmember absent.