An MH-139 Grey Wolf lifts off for a mission Aug. 17, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Grey Wolf sortie was the first flight since the Air Force took over ownership of the aircraft Aug. 10, 2022.
CHEYENNE — Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction, joined members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, 20th Air Force, 90th Missile Wing, 582nd Helicopter Group, and 37th Helicopter Squadron on March 31 for an official groundbreaking ceremony of the new combined helicopter and tactical response force (TRF) facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
“Breaking ground on this state-of-the-art facility is truly exciting for our team, and we look forward to building more great partnerships in the region to support this critical mission,” Conti Federal’s project manager, Jason McDonald, said in a news release.
The project will include Helicopter Squadron Operations, TRF Alert Crew Facility, Alert Aircraft Shelter, Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU), Aircraft Maintenance Shelter, and Aircraft Simulator complex with a Satellite Fire Station.
The associated site improvements will also feature new taxiways, runways, helipads and airfield lighting. Once complete, this facility will house the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.