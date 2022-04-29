There could be some tough decisions coming for Laramie City Council as it works through its capital investment and construction plan for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, which also includes projections for future years.
If approved, the city's $116 million 2023-24 biennium budget will include work on roads, water and sewer, city facilities, parks and trails and more.
While money from the Specific Purpose Tax and the American Rescue Plan Act increased Laramie's capacity to work on streets and other important infrastructure projects, council members have learned the budget may need adjusting after bids for major projects unexpectedly increased.
One of those bids was for the north side tank and transmission line project, which came in at $5 million to $6 million higher than the budgeted $15.5 million price tag.
The project is meant to increase the capacity for water infrastructure on the north end of the city in preparation for potential future development.
“It's a very significant expenditure and the largest project we’ve done in the water fund in many years with a large portion of the funding coming from grants,” City Manager Janine Jordan said before learning about high bid.
The increase in capital costs are because of global supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The price for the pipes alone is about $4 million after the cost of the material increased drastically, said Public Works Director Brooks Webb.
Jordan said municipalities across the country have been dealing with similar issues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and that cities are experiencing some of the most challenging budgetary situations in 20 years.
There also are increases in costs for the Bill Nye Avenue street construction project. The city plans to have the street run across the vacant Turner Tract property and one day connect to 3rd Street, opening the area for more development.
“We know Bill Nye Avenue is really important to the future of the community, so we’ve worked very hard to appropriate the funds we need to build the street itself,” Jordan said in an earlier meeting with the council. “But we also should be thinking about underground infrastructure and the beautification elements we would like to have.”
The city is working with WYDOT on the project. In addition to the road itself, there will be additional costs for a sidewalk and median features. Construction is slated to begin in 2024.
City staff said there is still hope for finding the money necessary to make up for cost increases through state loan and grant programs, as well as a new round of ARPA funding, though it may take some time to learn what money is available.
Water and waste
The budget sets aside a total of about $41.5 million for water infrastructure, $28.8 million for wastewater and about $2.5 million for solid waste for the biennium.
One of the largest projects in this area is the update to water lines along 3rd Street. The $7.5 million project started near 3rd and Harney streets and will extend through the downtown area with three blocks of street closed at a time.
The work is expected to continue through October with a brief reprieve over the summer during Laramie Jubilee Days.
There is $9.5 million budgeted to update to the city's wastewater treatment plant with work expected to start this year. The project will include necessary updates based on the age of the plant and will make it more energy efficient.
About $2 million is allotted toward a water main lining project to protect against line breaks beneath important pieces of infrastructure such as the railroad, Laramie Regional Airport and Highway 287.
Additional money will go to replacing city vehicles and equipment that have been out of date for some time, Jordan said.
Roads and buildings
Residents should expect to see lots of construction in the coming summers, as the city has about $14.6 million budgeted toward streets and storm drainage through 2026.
“We want to definitely be at the forefront of communicating all of our city projects,” Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said during an earlier meeting. “When the community sees how busy we’re going to be, it's going to be for many summers because our summers are short and we have to move fast in that construction season.”
A total of $1.9 million is set for facility improvements such as renovations to the city building and updates to police training facilities, and about $21.5 million is budgeted for the municipal operations center.
In terms of recreation, the budget has $5.2 million for parks through 2026. About $1 million is set aside for the Laramie Recreation Center and $2 million for paths and trails.
City Council will have a chance to propose amendments to the proposed capital improvements, and budget overall, during a special meeting May 10.