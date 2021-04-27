CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council gave its final stamp of approval at its meeting Monday night to the city’s $64 million worth of sixth-penny priorities for the November ballot.
That now leaves the question of whether projects will be funded to Laramie County voters.
The list includes a range of proposals, from relocating and rebuilding fire stations to constructing a new gymnastics facility, and will be grouped on the ballot in three categories: public safety, infrastructure and community enhancements.
Those items will appear on the November ballot with other proposals from Laramie County municipalities, but the city will propose some items to stand alone on the ballot at a meeting with the other towns Wednesday. Representatives from the county, the city and the towns in the county will then work together to come up with a final ballot.
“We wanted to try and be as inclusive as possible and work as a team, because Laramie County is 100,000 people,” Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm told the council. “It's a strong place, and it’s stronger when we're all working together.”
At a council work session last week where they finalized the ballot, two projects of concern with getting voter approval were the $2 million gymnastics facility and the $2.2 million minimum revenue guarantee for Cheyenne Regional Airport, which mitigates the risk for airline companies bringing their services to a smaller market like Cheyenne.
Mayor Patrick Collins said Monday that the city also will advocate for putting its $14 million measure for road maintenance as a standalone item. Council members agreed that they’d like to see the minimum revenue guarantee stand alone, as well.
Additionally, some council members voiced concerns about whether they’ve strayed too far from what the tax was originally meant to do. Proposals like the road maintenance item and the $3 million for development projects like the former Hitching Post Inn or the downtown Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" raised red flags for some council members, though the sixth-penny priority list was unanimously approved.
“It’s the special projects tax, and we've really gotten away from that with this ballot,” Councilman Mark Rinne said, noting that over 20% of the $64 million will go to regular road maintenance. “This is a concerning precedent, because the enhancements we need to make Cheyenne a better place to live – if we continue to put more street and road projects on the sixth penny – are going to get crowded out.”
“This is the only way the state has given us to make major improvements in the city,” he continued.
The projects that will be presented this week are:
Cheyenne Fire Stations Project, $15.7 million
This project would relocate and replace Fire Station No. 3 and Fire Station No. 5, and construct an additional Fire Station No. 7 in east Cheyenne to handle the population growth seen in that area of town.
Station 3 would become more centrally located, and Station 5 would be moved north. Each fire station would be constructed from a prototype design, which includes space for AMR’s ambulance services to create a more uniformed emergency response.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Apparatus Fleet Replacement Project, $4.2 million
This project would replace “outdated and unreliable” fire apparatus currently used by city firefighters. The proposal includes funding for a new Type 1 engine to replace either Frontline Engine One or Engine Six, which spent a collective total of 209 days out of service last year, and a replacement Quint to meet the two-ladder requirement, so it doesn’t affect the Insurance Services Office rating, among other apparatus needs.
Both this proposal and the fire station project are part of a 15-year phased plan that would get CFR’s “head above the water,” Interim Chief John Kopper previously told the council.
Police Portable Radios Replacement Project, $906,000
This proposal would replace outdated and unsupported portable radios for the Cheyenne Police Department, as well as purchase some portable radios for public safety partners for incidents like the recent snowstorm.
Most of the radios are nearing their 10-year lifespan now, but Motorola also recently announced they’ll be discontinuing service for the radios.
Police Electronic Evidence Storage Upgrade Project, $53,000
This proposal would update the electronic evidence storage capabilities of the Cheyenne Police Department, which is a need given the amount of digital evidence that needs to be stored in this day and age.
The upgrade would have the capacity to store CPD digital evidence for about five to seven years. Right now, CPD has about 22 terabytes of storage on its current system, with only about 1.9 terabytes remaining.
Pavement Maintenance Stabilization Project, $14 million
This proposal would implement the plan for pavement maintenance stabilization of city streets and roads, many of which need improvements. A portion of the money each year would add to the $4.5 million the city spends on roads currently from the fifth-penny sales tax.
On the city’s Pavement Condition Index, 20.3% of the roads were considered “fair,” 15% were considered “poor,” and the remainder were considered “very poor,” “serious” or “failed.”
Johnson Pool Renovation Plan Project, $250,000
This funding would go toward preparing a plan to determine costs for the renovation or replacement of Johnson Pool, as well as any design and engineering, in preparation for completing the project at a later date or putting it on a future sixth-penny ballot.
The community feature was constructed 70 years ago and hasn’t seen much love since, which means it will likely need to be fully replaced, Community Recreation and Events Director Teresa Moore said.
Municipal Building Space Need Analysis Plan Project, $2.5 million
This measure would fund a plan to determine a space needs analysis of the Cheyenne Municipal Building, also known as city hall. A measure for city hall renovations totaling more than $20 million was proposed for this year’s ballot, but the council opted to seek funds for an analysis of what’s really needed in hopes of completing the renovations at a later date.
Built in 1979, the Municipal Building is in need of extensive updates to get it up to code, to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and to increase safety and efficiency.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Parking Lot Pavement Project, $407,000
This project would split the cost with Laramie County to pave the remainder of the Cheyenne Regional Airport parking lot, adding 100 spots to the lot that currently has 60.
With the goal of accommodating more flights and passengers in the future, the airport board agreed that additional parking spots will be necessary, since a major draw of flying out of Cheyenne is avoiding the busyness at Denver International Airport.
Cemetery Irrigation System Project, $3 million
This project would replace the 50-year old irrigation systems at Lakeview and Bethel cemeteries, which wastes water and city manpower. Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said they have to drag out hoses and sprinklers to water some areas now.
“We are obligated to provide perpetual maintenance of our current cemeteries, but our Perpetual Care Fund is not sufficient enough to cover this expense,” Sanchez said.
Cheyenne Greenway System Maintenance Project, $2.5 million
This proposal would help maintain the Cheyenne Greenway System infrastructure, which encompasses 45 miles of paved trails throughout the city.
With such an expansive system, repairs are a necessary part of the job. However, the Greenway has leaned on sixth-penny sales tax funds since its first voter approval in 1991, receiving no money from the city’s general fund.
Close to $4 million was approved by voters again for the Greenway in 2017.
Cheyenne Greenway Expansion Project, $3.5 million
This project would help fund the continued expansion of the Cheyenne Greenway System and goes with the prior proposal.
The projects prioritized by the Greenway Advisory Committee for the sixth-penny funding are: the downtown connector, from the Pumphouse Wetlands area to 15th Street to the Depot Plaza; the Avenues airport connector, which will provide a safer connection for pedestrians and bikes than Pershing Boulevard, between Evans Avenue and Airport Parkway; a connector to the new East Park from the existing Greenway near Sun Valley, which will require land purchases and design efforts; and some smaller projects like a connector near Walterschied Boulevard and Fox Farm Road.
Downtown Development Authority District Improvements and Maintenance Project, $6 million
This proposal would go toward a number of improvements in the downtown district, including infrastructure, roads, parking, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and alleys; to operate and maintain the Depot Plaza; to complete and maintain the 17th Street lighting project; and to operate and maintain the general DDA District.
Match Grant Opportunities Project, $3 million
This proposal would provide funding the city could use for grants that require a local match.
During the city’s reduction in force that was carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city grants manager position was cut. Collins has since hired a new grants manager to carry out that role, but the city does not have funding for grant matches in the budget.
Cheyenne Regional Airport minimum revenue guarantee, $2.2 million
This measure would provide a minimum revenue guarantee that’s paid to an airline to mitigate risks of starting new air service in Cheyenne.
The city and county both have contributed to minimum revenue guarantees for air service contracts, including the recent flights to Dallas and Denver, and this proposal would put the question out to voters.
Large Project Completion Project, $3.5 million
This proposal would provide funding to work with outside partners like Cheyenne LEADS and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce to complete large projects such as the Hynds Building, Reed Avenue Corridor, Belvoir Ranch and former Hitching Post Inn property.
Such large projects face significant barriers to redevelopment, and this funding could be used to aid in those revitalization efforts.
Gymnasium and Gymnastics Facility Project, $2 million
This measure would fund the construction of multi-use courts and gymnastics facilities next to the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center. Since the city sold its former facility to Laramie County School District 1, and construction on the building will soon begin, the city’s gymnastics program is at risk of being without a home.