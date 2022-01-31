Economic development, infrastructure and collaboration some of the big-picture issues on the minds of Laramie City Council members as they reflected on the past year and where the city’s going in the future.
Meeting in their annual retreat this past week, council members discussed how Laramie has performed on past objectives as they expect to finalize goals for 2022 during a Feb. 15 meeting.
Economic development
Council members said Laramie needs to continue working within the “Thrive Laramie” economic development plan adopted in 2020. The plan spells out initiatives to increase wages, innovation and industry diversification, encourages tourism and wants to improve infrastructure and housing accessibility.
The city is about 18 months behind on its progress toward the plan’s implementation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said City Manager Janine Jordan.
Affordable housing access is the first approach the city is taking in putting the Thrive plan into action.
After completing an audit of the city development code in 2020, council members are examining proposed revisions to the code, which is one of many ways the council has targeted to help grow affordable housing across Laramie.
That effort began with a debate over and implementation of new regulations on landlords that includes registering rental units with the city and providing a process for tenants to file grievances. It’s continuing with an examination of addressing a lack of affordable homes for the city’s middle income sector.
One barrier to economic development the council discussed during two days of a retreat this past week are nearly 40 buildings around town considered to be “derelict” or “nuisance” properties because they are in a state of disrepair. Many of the properties are concentrated in highly trafficked areas, such as along 3rd Street, Snowy Range Road and around the Laramie Regional Airport.
The properties, which are commercial and residential, have been pointed out multiple times by consultants as having potential to counteract real estate and investment incentives in the city.
Council members discussed a variety of ways to deal with the issue, such as working with property owners or, as a last resort, condemning problem properties. Ultimately, the council made it a goal to establish an urban renewal authority that could organize an approach to the situation.
“I would like to see the city doing everything we can to avoid those last resort options,” said Council Member Brian Harrington.
Mayor Paul Weaver added that a more nuanced and collaborative approach would better serve Laramie’s lower-income residents.
For development, the city has its eye on other areas as well, including Bill Nye Avenue and city-owned land in the Turner Tract area near Laramie High School.
Aside from housing, the city says it’s been successful in building partnerships between public and private entities, such as between the city and the University of Wyoming. The city has been working with UW interns on a variety of projects, including creating an information portal for local entrepreneurs.
Environmental stewardship
The Laramie River is listed as “impaired” because of excess sediment buildup, but the federal Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies have not made plans to mediate the problem, citing more pressing concerns in other areas of the state, according to city documents.
There also is some concern about E. coli levels being above or nearly above maximum daily loads in areas near private water treatment facilities.
The City Council did not address potential solutions to the E. coli issue during its retreat, but did create a goal to protect water resources in Laramie, especially around the Casper Aquifer, which provides 60% of the city’s drinking water.
The city also recently installed storm drain gutter bins that catch waste collected in storm drains that would otherwise run into the Laramie River.
Another aspect of the goal entails creating a plan to follow new EPA regulations requiring an inventory of lead and copper pipe. Money for this was outlined in the federal Build Back Better infrastructure bill. Since the bill did not pass, the city is seeking more information on how to pay for the tally.
Continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is another environmental focus for the city. After remodeling some buildings to be more energy efficient and installing solar arrays through the Rocky Mountain Blue Sky Program, City Council members said they intend to continue exploring carbon capture, renewable energy and energy efficient options for Laramie.
Another step toward energy efficiency is a new wastewater treatment plant, the design of which is 60% complete.
“This is a cost-saving measure for the city as well. The efforts we’ve made will reduce our consumption by 20%,” Jordan said. “That’s good for our bottom line too.”
The city also plans to continue to work to reduce waste and litter by increasing plastics and glass recycling opportunities and moving toward a ban on single-use plastic bags. These efforts took a pause because of sanitation concerns at the start of the pandemic, Jordan said.
City services
Since successfully gaining ownership of land on Pilot Hill, which houses the Casper Aquifer, the city’s next step is to create trailheads that will be open to the public. Potential locations for the trailheads are at the end of Willett Drive or at the end of Boulder Drive.
The city also will continue work on its technology efficiency program, which will replace the current software the city uses.
The update, which has been in progress over the past four to five years, will increase employee productivity and make it easier for residents to navigate city webpages and find information they’re looking for. The update should be completed within two to four more years, Jordan said.
The city also has been completing transparency and accountability reviews across its services, including in the Laramie Police Department. A mental health board has been working for a number of years on a mental health response service that would be available in conjunction with traditional police services.
A working group will present its findings on police accountability and transparency during a work session Feb. 8.
Infrastructure
Thanks to the voter-approved specific purpose sales tax, the city has kept road conditions at or above a “noncritical” level despite budget crunching in other areas. Although continual road repairs may cost more money up front, in the long term the approach will save the city money, Jordan said.
Over the past two years, Laramie has spent about $3.5 million on road work. There is a historically high number of road projects planned for the next three to five years, meaning the city is already planning for an influx of traffic and demand for alternate routes.
“The next few summers will be exciting for Laramie, but also will (include) learning lots of detours as we move around town,” Jordan said.
Along with road updates and paving, the city will examine sidewalk updates that would improve access for people who are older or have disabilities.
The city also plans to continue water and sewer improvements, which could include adding developments to the north end of town.
Storm water runoff management and expansions to Laramie River Greenbelt Park could be in the city’s future as well.