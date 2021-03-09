CHEYENNE – Downtown sidewalks should see some improvements this spring and summer, thanks to an ordinance passed by the Cheyenne City Council Monday night, which creates a shared responsibility for repairs between the city and downtown property owners.
Going forward, the city will take on the costs of curb and gutter repairs for downtown renovations, and the property owners will take on the cost of the sidewalk. Previously, all three were the responsibility of the property owner, which led a number of sidewalks to fall into disrepair and create accessibility issues in the heart of the city.
The ordinance was passed unanimously, but Councilman Ken Esquibel and Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich voiced their hope that such efforts will continue through Wards 2 and 3, as well.
“We have this problem throughout our community, and this needs to mark only the beginning of these types of repairs,” Aldrich said.
But in downtown Cheyenne, work should begin on sidewalks this spring and summer, with a cap of $20,000 per project from the city from fifth-penny sales tax overage funds. The city has set aside an initial $250,000 to work from.
The ordinance change was driven by Ward 1 City Councilman Pete Laybourn and the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities with accessibility in mind. Patti Riesland, director of the mayor’s council, headed an AARP walk audit of the downtown, which found problematic stretches from 16th Street to 18th Street.
“For people with disabilities, this is a matter of accessibility, but it’s also an economic issue, because people with disabilities have accountants downtown, they visit, they have lunch,” Riesland told the council during discussions. “They do a lot of activities, but they’re limited in terms of the areas that have, really, quite a bit of disrepair.”
The measure has support from the Downtown Development Authority, with the benefits it will have to downtown businesses and accessibility for residents. DDA Director Amber Ash told the council Monday that the DDA Design Committee is considering an amendment that would open up the Capital Improvement Grants for sidewalk repairs for downtown business owners.
By combining the city’s contribution with the DDA’s assistance, Ash said, “That hopefully will be an incentive to get all of our sidewalks downtown into the condition that they need to be in, in order to promote pedestrian safety and ensure that those who have a disability have safe access in our community.”
In other action Monday night:
Firefighters grant application
The council voted to submit a grant application worth about $3.6 million to fund an additional 12 firefighters for three years. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program is one of three fire grant programs from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
If approved, the money would add four firefighters to three different shifts, and would pay for the wages, benefits, equipping and medical evaluations for three years.
While some council members voiced concern over the city’s ability to pay for those positions after the three-year grant expired, the measure was unanimously approved.
“I think this gives us a bridge to get through this pandemic time,” Councilman Tom Segrave said.
New UDC definition
The governing body voted 7-3 to create a “Family Unit” definition in the Unified Development Code.
Now, that definition reads: “One or more persons who are related by blood, marriage, domestic partnership or legal adoption living together as a single household; or a group of not more than four persons not related by blood, marriage, domestic partnership or legal adoption, living together as a single household.”
If more than four residents who are not related end up living together with a shared living space, that would now be classified as a dormitory or group housing.
Council members Michelle Aldrich, Ken Esquibel and Pete Laybourn voted no on the change.
“I just think that right now, while we're in a housing crisis, and we have people in our community that are struggling to afford housing, this is not the time to be implementing this, limiting the number of adults that can live in a residence that are unrelated. So I would just encourage people to think about the impact that this is going to have and how we're going to go about enforcing it,” Aldrich said.
Junior League amenities
The council approved a $385,000 bid to replace the bathrooms and concession stand for Cheyenne Junior League baseball near Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
The funding came from a recreation mill grant and the Community Facility Fees Fund, and should be complete by the end of August.