A large crack in the sidewalk is seen spray-painted Friday, March 5, 2021, on East 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne. Sidewalk, curb and gutter repairs currently fall to the individual property owners to correct, but the Cheyenne City Council is voting Monday on a plan that would cover the costs of curb and gutter repairs downtown to alleviate that burden for property owners. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle