A hybrid map outlining the county’s new border of the Casper Aquifer overlay zone was selected by the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday at its regular meeting.

All four of the commissioners at the meeting voted to establish the new boundary, which uses a blend of the known extent of the underground Satanka Shale and property boundary lines.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

