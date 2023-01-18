CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant.

The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, but it is now expected to be completed in February 2024, as construction begins this week. It will likely bring as many as 200 jobs to Cheyenne once it is fully operational.

