From left, Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Eagle Claw President Mike Jackson, Dish Network Director of Engineering Paul Bellotti, Laramie County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Mayor Patrick Collins, Gov. Mark Gordon, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Drew McGill, Councilman Pete Laybourn and Eagle Claw Owner Lee McGill break the ground for a new Eagle Claw manufacturing facility in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday.
From left, Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Eagle Claw President Mike Jackson, Dish Network Director of Engineering Paul Bellotti, Laramie County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Mayor Patrick Collins, Gov. Mark Gordon, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Drew McGill, Councilman Pete Laybourn and Eagle Claw Owner Lee McGill break the ground for a new Eagle Claw manufacturing facility in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Hats and shovels are set up for the Eagle Claw groundbreaking event in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins laughs with Gov. Mark Gordon during the Eagle Claw groundbreaking event in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during the Eagle Claw groundbreaking event Tuesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, left, addresses Gov. Mark Gordon, center, beside Eagle Claw Owner Lee McGill, during the Eagle Claw groundbreaking event in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Eagle Claw Owner Lee McGill listens to the speakers address the crowd during Tuesday's groundbreaking event in Cheyenne.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Mayor Patrick Collins, center, speaks during the Eagle Claw groundbreaking event in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on Tuesday. Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale is seen at right.
CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant.
The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, but it is now expected to be completed in February 2024, as construction begins this week. It will likely bring as many as 200 jobs to Cheyenne once it is fully operational.
A construction workforce of 50-100 workers will execute the year-long build. The 115,000-square-foot facility will be the first addition to Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle’s manufacturing location in Denver, out of which the company has operated since 1972.
During a short speech, Gov. Mark Gordon noted the significance of Eagle Claw regionally, recollecting the times he would fish as a kid in Kaycee.
“There’s a special place in the heart of many for the Platte River and great fisheries that are there,” Gordon said. “But I want to say how much we appreciate and welcome you in Wyoming to our family. Wyoming really is a family.”
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins also was in attendance and spoke briefly. He delivered a message similar to Gordon’s.
“When I think about Eagle Claw, (I think about) this great family-owned company that’s in the outdoor recreation business,” Collins said. “Wyoming is a state known for our outdoor recreation and family values. What could be a better match?”
Founded by manufacturer Wright & McGill in 1925, Eagle Claw has experienced domestic manufacturing growth over the past several years. During the groundbreaking, Gordon highlighted that Wyoming will likely reach a 10% growth in manufacturing over a 10-year period with the addition of this new facility.
But the company has experienced its share of supply chain issues, which may have contributed to the move, though this reason was never cited by Wright & McGill. However, original conversations about the project began as early as five years ago, when the company first started surveying different locations for a new facility.
Real progress was made in 2020 with the intervention of local economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS. Drew McGill, vice chairman of the company’s board of directors, has praised LEADS in the past for their help with the project.
As an added positive, supply chain disruption won’t be a factor when it comes to constructing the new plant. Infrastructure, like the precast exterior panels for the building, is being shipped up from Denver, meaning the crew is expecting little disruption.
That’s one of the main benefits of choosing Cheyenne as the new location — proximity. But McGill emphasized the compatibility between Wyoming and Eagle Claw on Tuesday.
“I’d like to start off by thanking Mayor Collins and Gov. Gordon,” said McGill. “It was an easy decision after having met both of you, with your straightforwardness and transparency.”
“We are 98 years old this year, and we are going to celebrate 100 years on this ground right here. There’s no better place to build a business than the freedom-loving state of Wyoming.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.